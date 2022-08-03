WOBURN - A local and state police investigation is still underway in the death of a Dracut driver who died in a crash at 134 New Boston St. on Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. Robert C. Hatch, 31, of Dracut was driving a GMC and was traveling northeast on Industrial Way as it turns into New Boston Street when he crossed the double yellow line entering the opposite lane of traffic, eventually striking a boulder barrier located in front of 134 New Boston St.

