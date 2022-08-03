Read on www.communityadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
NECN
Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears
Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
whdh.com
Minor injuries reported in tractor trailer crash on Mass Pike
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Firefighters responded to a tractor trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike heading eastbound. The Fire Department said the driver suffered minor injuries and the crews are dealing with a fuel spill at the scene by mile marker 106. Officials said to expect delays should heading...
Turnto10.com
Mansfield man dies in highway rollover crash
(WJAR) — A Mansfield man died in a crash involving three cars in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night. State police said 24-year-old Jordan McGrath-Edlund was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed and apparently hit two cars, causing all three to roll over. Officials said McGrath-Edlund was...
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
communityadvocate.com
Storm leads to downed wires, fire in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Storms moving through the region resulted in a house struck by lightning on Sears Road yesterday. The Southborough Fire Department reported that three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but have since been released. A Westborough firefighter had a lower leg fracture, and a second Westborough firefighter...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured From Gold Star Boulevard Crash (UPDATE)
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a morning crash in Worcester, authorities said. The crash happened on in the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Worcester Police said. Initial investigation suggests a Toyota Camry struck the motorcyclist while trying...
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Police host National Night Out
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department hosted National Night Out, an event aimed at promoting police-community relationships, on Aug. 2. This is the second year the police department hosted the event. Shrewsbury Chief of Police Kevin Anderson said the event is an opportunity to unite officers with the Shrewsbury...
homenewshere.com
Dracut man killed in crash on New Boston Street Sunday
WOBURN - A local and state police investigation is still underway in the death of a Dracut driver who died in a crash at 134 New Boston St. on Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. Robert C. Hatch, 31, of Dracut was driving a GMC and was traveling northeast on Industrial Way as it turns into New Boston Street when he crossed the double yellow line entering the opposite lane of traffic, eventually striking a boulder barrier located in front of 134 New Boston St.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
WCVB
Massachusetts man seriously injured as powered paraglider crashes in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is being treated for serious injuries after the powered paraglider he was operating crashed into a wooded area in Westminster. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Westminster Golf and Country Club. Residents who live near the golf course said...
Webster Man Facing Arson Charges In Connection With Destructive Restaurant Fire
A Webster man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fire that destroyed an area restaurant earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Joel Batista-Viera, age 42, was indicted on 14 charges, including arson, on Friday, July 29, the office reports. Batista-Viera is believed to have...
communityadvocate.com
Grace Tompkins, 82, of Hudson
– Grace (MacPhail) Tompkins, 82, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis P. Tompkins Jr. who died in 2017. Grace was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Murdoch and Loraine (Geddes)...
The Landmark
DJ takes last call as he retires from SPD
STERLING — The nearly seven-minute-long last call posted to social media is a testament to how well-respected and loved Detective David “DJ” Johnson is. Johnson, a longstanding member of the Sterling Police Department who is retiring from law enforcement, had his last shift on Friday, July 29, after nearly 30 years of service to the town and its residents.
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Cancer1Source receives grant, Jean Peters honored for volunteer service
MARLBOROUGH – Karleen Habin and Mary Lou Woodford, with Cancer1Source, were the recent recipients of a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation. At the Cummings Foundation Grant Celebration, they were accompanied by Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant. Cancer1Source is a nonprofit, public charity that was created by a group of...
