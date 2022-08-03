ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

NECN

Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears

Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
PEMBROKE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Minor injuries reported in tractor trailer crash on Mass Pike

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Firefighters responded to a tractor trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike heading eastbound. The Fire Department said the driver suffered minor injuries and the crews are dealing with a fuel spill at the scene by mile marker 106. Officials said to expect delays should heading...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Mansfield man dies in highway rollover crash

(WJAR) — A Mansfield man died in a crash involving three cars in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night. State police said 24-year-old Jordan McGrath-Edlund was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed and apparently hit two cars, causing all three to roll over. Officials said McGrath-Edlund was...
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Storm leads to downed wires, fire in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH – Storms moving through the region resulted in a house struck by lightning on Sears Road yesterday. The Southborough Fire Department reported that three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but have since been released. A Westborough firefighter had a lower leg fracture, and a second Westborough firefighter...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Police host National Night Out

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department hosted National Night Out, an event aimed at promoting police-community relationships, on Aug. 2. This is the second year the police department hosted the event. Shrewsbury Chief of Police Kevin Anderson said the event is an opportunity to unite officers with the Shrewsbury...
homenewshere.com

Dracut man killed in crash on New Boston Street Sunday

WOBURN - A local and state police investigation is still underway in the death of a Dracut driver who died in a crash at 134 New Boston St. on Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. Robert C. Hatch, 31, of Dracut was driving a GMC and was traveling northeast on Industrial Way as it turns into New Boston Street when he crossed the double yellow line entering the opposite lane of traffic, eventually striking a boulder barrier located in front of 134 New Boston St.
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA
communityadvocate.com

Grace Tompkins, 82, of Hudson

– Grace (MacPhail) Tompkins, 82, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis P. Tompkins Jr. who died in 2017. Grace was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Murdoch and Loraine (Geddes)...
HUDSON, MA
The Landmark

DJ takes last call as he retires from SPD

STERLING — The nearly seven-minute-long last call posted to social media is a testament to how well-respected and loved Detective David “DJ” Johnson is. Johnson, a longstanding member of the Sterling Police Department who is retiring from law enforcement, had his last shift on Friday, July 29, after nearly 30 years of service to the town and its residents.
STERLING, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Wenzel: Cancer1Source receives grant, Jean Peters honored for volunteer service

MARLBOROUGH – Karleen Habin and Mary Lou Woodford, with Cancer1Source, were the recent recipients of a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation. At the Cummings Foundation Grant Celebration, they were accompanied by Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant. Cancer1Source is a nonprofit, public charity that was created by a group of...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

