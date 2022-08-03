Read on www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
Alex Cora addresses Chaim Bloom's deadline performance
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora did his weekly interview with “Merloni, Faura & Mego” Thursday, and he addressed Chaim Bloom’s trade deadline performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
Red Sox rumors: 3 biggest trade deadline mistakes
The Boston Red Sox had an interesting trade deadline … and not in a good way. Of all 30 MLB teams, the Boston Red Sox had, perhaps, the most interesting trade deadline of any of them. The Red Sox made four trades but three of them were on August 1, the day before the trade deadline. Even those were very confusing.
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife, Erin Helring
The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB・
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox
Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday
ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
NBC Sports
Vazquez alerted ex-manager Alex Cora after Brayan Bello's injury
Alex Cora's plan was to reset the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill would start the game for the Boston Red Sox with rookie Brayan Bello coming on in relief. Unfortunately, all did not go according to plan. Bello entered in the top of...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves
What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Michael Massey sent to Royals' bench on Saturday
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Massey will sit on the bench after Nicky Lopez was shifted to second base and Bobby Witt Jr. was announced as Saturday's shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 17 batted balls this season, Massey...
Why Pippen doesn't think Bulls are built for playoffs
Scottie Pippen took note of the Chicago Bulls' improvements in the 2021-22 season, when, fueled by a slew of free-agent additions, they vaulted from 31 to 46 regular-season wins and made the playoffs for the first time in five years. "Last year they definitely made some acquisitions that made them...
FOX Sports
Rangers aim to end slide in game against the White Sox
Chicago White Sox (53-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (46-58, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Why Bears feel Kmet on brink of breakout season
As we learn more about the new Bears offense under Luke Getsy, it’s become clear that there will be more of an emphasis on the run game than there was in Matt Nagy’s scheme. The team seems set to use the run as a foundation upon which they can build their passing attack. Included in that should be more opportunities for third-year tight end Cole Kmet to make an impact. The Bears have put Kmet in several scenarios to see how much he can handleー like they’ve done with many playersー and so far they like what they see.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0