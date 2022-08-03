ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA

The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline

For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox rumors: 3 biggest trade deadline mistakes

The Boston Red Sox had an interesting trade deadline … and not in a good way. Of all 30 MLB teams, the Boston Red Sox had, perhaps, the most interesting trade deadline of any of them. The Red Sox made four trades but three of them were on August 1, the day before the trade deadline. Even those were very confusing.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife, Erin Helring

The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Toronto Blue Jays#American League Central#The White Sox
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox

Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Vazquez alerted ex-manager Alex Cora after Brayan Bello's injury

Alex Cora's plan was to reset the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill would start the game for the Boston Red Sox with rookie Brayan Bello coming on in relief. Unfortunately, all did not go according to plan. Bello entered in the top of...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves

What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
MLB
numberfire.com

Michael Massey sent to Royals' bench on Saturday

Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Massey will sit on the bench after Nicky Lopez was shifted to second base and Bobby Witt Jr. was announced as Saturday's shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 17 batted balls this season, Massey...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Rangers aim to end slide in game against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (53-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (46-58, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears feel Kmet on brink of breakout season

As we learn more about the new Bears offense under Luke Getsy, it’s become clear that there will be more of an emphasis on the run game than there was in Matt Nagy’s scheme. The team seems set to use the run as a foundation upon which they can build their passing attack. Included in that should be more opportunities for third-year tight end Cole Kmet to make an impact. The Bears have put Kmet in several scenarios to see how much he can handleー like they’ve done with many playersー and so far they like what they see.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy