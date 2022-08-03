Read on www.radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 ozone alert
The state DNR has issued an ozone advisory for Saturday afternoon for portions of east central Wisconsin. The Orange Advisory includes Fond du Lac, Calumet, and Washington counties from noon Saturday until midnight Sunday. The air quality index is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. People with lung ailments such as asthma, children, older adults and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
8-6-22 local unemployment rate up
The local unemployment rate is up the latest reporting period. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the June unemployment rate in Dodge County was three-percent, up from 2.4 percent in May. The Fond du Lac County unemployment rate increased seven-tenths of a percent to 3.1 percent. In the city of Fond du Lac the jobless rate jumped from 2.6 to 3.3 percent in June.
8-5-22 fdl county da says voter fraud defendants admitted what they did was wrong
The Fond du Lac County District Attorney says both people convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County have shown remorse and admitted what they did was wrong. District Attorney Eric Toney says Donald Holz voted in the November 2020 election even though he was still on felony supervision for an OWI conviction. Toney says there’s no reason why Holz should not have known he was not eligible to vote. “There are all kinds of different checks in the system where somebody has to actually sign a form that they can’t vote in an election until their civil rights are restored, and then it’s also on that form,” Toney told WFDL news. “There’s no excuse for somebody to vote under that fashion.” Last month Lawrence Klug was convicted of misdemeanor voter fraud for improperly using a PO Box on a voter registration form as his address, when he was actually residing outside Fond du Lac County.
8-5-22 dodge county sheriff’s race
There is a contest for Dodge County Sheriff in next week’s Republican primary election. Waupun resident Mark Colker is challenging Sheriff Dale Schmidt for the office. Schmidt says his opponent should not be in law enforcement. Schmidt says Colker was fired 20 years ago from the Waupun Police Department after using excessive force on a juvenile, banging the juvenile’s head against a wall while he was being taken to a bathroom during an in custody interview. “This person cannot be sheriff. This person should not even be in a law enforcement role at all,” Schmidt said. “This is the type of bad apple that we’ve talked about over the last several years after everything that has happened across our country.” Colker says he never used excessive force on the juvenile, and says that’s not why he was terminated. “They called me into the room and said to me we’re going to let you go in your probationary period. I said I don’t believe I’m still on probation, and they said yes you are,” Colker said. “I contacted the union and they said they didn’t afford you the due process and therefore we filed a grievance with the city of Waupun.” Schmidt says Colker lied during the investigation, and lied about his employment history a couple years ago when he applied for a position as a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy. “It was found that he lied in the investigation. One of the other officers indicated my opponent actually came to him and told him we have to make sure we keep this story the same,” Schmidt said. Colker says when the juvenile suspect took a lie detector test he showed deception in the things Colker was accused of doing, but no deception in the things another officer did. “I didn’t use excessive force on the juvenile. I laid it out exactly what I did, I was interviewed twice, I didn’t waiver. This other officer that was involved in this situation told three different stories,” Colker said. “In my opinion he was covering up for the things he did and painted it all on to me.”
8-6-22 fdl repaving work
The Fond du Lac Public Works Department is advising motorists of lane restrictions next week at a busy intersection. Johnson Street, west of Pioneer Road, will remain open to traffic in both directions, but will be restricted to one lane in each direction. The lane restriction will be in place Thursday, August 11, from 9am to 3pm for repaving work.
8-4-22 second person convicted of voter fraud in fdl county
The second of several people charged with voter fraud in Fond du Lac County has been convicted. Donald Holz was sentenced to ten days in jail and fined $500 plus court costs. Holz voted in the November 2020 election even though he was still on felony supervision from an owi conviction. Last month, Lawrence Klug was convicted of misdemeanor voter fraud for improperly using a P.O. Box on a voter registration form, leading the clerk to believe he was a resident of Fond du Lac County when he was actually residing outside of the county.
8-4-22 fdl teen arrested following gun incident
A Fond du Lac teenager is in custody following an assault with a handgun. Shortly before 10:30pm Wednesday police were called to the 300 block of Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles. The suspect was apprehended as he was trying to climb over a metal fence. Police say he was carrying a 9mm handgun equipped with a red dot laser sight, an extended capacity magazine containing 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in his backpack. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital (SSM Health) by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue after sustaining injuries to his hands from climbing the fence. The 16-year-old Fond du Lac male was referred on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Battery, First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Minor Going Armed with a Weapon, Resisting, Intent to Deliver Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and placed at the Fond du Lac County Secure Detention Center. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Crime Alert number at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous. No further details or information are being released at this time.
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
