Sagaponack, NY

Tragedy Spurs Effort To Address Encroachments On Town Line Road; Sagaponack To Look At Sidewalk

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox5ny.com

Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem

LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
SOUTHOLD, NY
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
City
East Hampton, NY
Government
City
Water Mill, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
News 12

Guide: Festivals happening across Long Island

Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening on Long Island. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. ONGOING EVENTS. All Summer Long. Food Truck Fridays Levittown. Location: 3434...
FESTIVAL
riverheadlocal

Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap

The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday authorized the $20 million purchase of the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Second Street campus for use as a new Town Hall. The board also authorized borrowing in the amount of $21.5 million, $20 million to cover the purchase and $1.5 million to cover costs of improvements and renovations at the new site.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Southampton ZBA Rejects Appeal Of 230 Elm Street Building Permit

Neighbors of the former Polish Hall at 230 Elm Street, the new home of catering company Elegant Affairs, had asked the Southampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals to throw out... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing

There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a “community housing fund” is not meant for Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
#North Haven#State
27east.com

Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022

The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
27east.com

Hamptons Box Club Sends A Piece of the Hamptons Worldwide

During the pandemic, Tessa Kohr was virtually attending Sacred Heart University from her childhood home in East Hampton, and her mother, Nicole DiSunno, wanted to create an opportunity that could... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...

