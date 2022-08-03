Tragedy Spurs Effort To Address Encroachments On Town Line Road; Sagaponack To Look At Sidewalk

Read on www.27east.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem
LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
Guide: Festivals happening across Long Island
Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening on Long Island. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. ONGOING EVENTS. All Summer Long. Food Truck Fridays Levittown. Location: 3434...
Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap
The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday authorized the $20 million purchase of the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Second Street campus for use as a new Town Hall. The board also authorized borrowing in the amount of $21.5 million, $20 million to cover the purchase and $1.5 million to cover costs of improvements and renovations at the new site.
Southampton ZBA Rejects Appeal Of 230 Elm Street Building Permit
Neighbors of the former Polish Hall at 230 Elm Street, the new home of catering company Elegant Affairs, had asked the Southampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals to throw out... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing
There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a “community housing fund” is not meant for Riverhead.
Day two of Sayville Summerfest to take place today
Today is the second day of the Sayville Summerfest, and it is sure to be a way to get some family summer fun.
Duo Wanted For Stealing Cash, Credit Cards In Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, Port Jeff
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for allegedly stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars. The incidents took place in June in Suffolk County in the Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, and Port Jefferson areas. According to police, the two men entered the...
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
Local residents rally to resist Brookhaven redistricting plans
Dozens of local residents turned out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai to voice their concerns over the proposed redistricting plans for the Brookhaven Town Council. The meeting was called by the Brookhaven Redistricting Committee, which has recently drawn public scrutiny over proposed...
Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022
The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash
Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
Hamptons Box Club Sends A Piece of the Hamptons Worldwide
During the pandemic, Tessa Kohr was virtually attending Sacred Heart University from her childhood home in East Hampton, and her mother, Nicole DiSunno, wanted to create an opportunity that could... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...
Fire departments across LI prep for possibility of brush fires due to drought conditions
Fire departments say they are ready in case that happens again with large brush trucks made specifically to go into the woods and fight wildfires.
