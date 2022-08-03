PCPA Announces 2022-2023 Lineup for Theaters in Santa Maria and Solvang

Read on www.independent.com
ON the Beat: Music Academy Wrapping and the Blasters Detente
It ended in picnic mode, with food for the belly and the brain/soul. We’re talking, of course, about the Music Academy’s Friday night “picnic concert” tradition. Because festival travels are pulling me out of town, I regretfully have to miss the last week of Academy happenings, and the final event in a busy summer season for this avid Academy listener was last Friday’s “picnic” affair. A spread of tasty vittles on the Academy’s dreamy grounds preceded a tasty musical Hahn Hall program of Steve Reich, Samuel Barber, Shostakovich, and the two-piano arrangement of Ravel’s gleefully mad waltz salad, La Valse (delivered with brio and apt abandon by pianists ChiJo Lee and Ryan Jung).
Magic Mediterranean in Montecito
The brilliant bougainvillea on the back patio was the detail that made me most suspicious. You know: that vibrant fuchsia color that looks too beautiful to be natural. After the magnificent exterior and the jaw-dropping island view through the entryway, when I spied the bougainvillea, I truly thought maybe I was walking onto a movie set instead of an actual home.
Society Matters | Lotusland Celebrates at Birdsong Event
On July 23, Lotusland held its annual swanky bash, this time with an avian-themed Birdsong, which drew 475 guests. With tickets starting at $1,000 each and generous sponsors and auction bidders, the event netted more than $500,000 for the nonprofit idyllic garden. In addition to raising funds for Lotusland, the event sought to raise awareness for bird conservation, with a theme inspired by Randall Poster’s For the Birds: The Birdsong Project.
Flower, Coneglio, Tater & Tot
This lovely 12-year-old Shepherd has a whole lot of love to give. She is a quiet girl who enjoys relaxing and taking it easy. Flower would love to find a calm home where she could get lots of love and affection. Are you interested in making Flower a member of...
Kane Brown brings famous friends to California Mid-State Fair
What a night celebrating a sold-out show with country superstar Kane Brown at Paso Robles annual California Mid-State Fair! When all the lights dimmed, everyone went crazy as Brown began the intro to his set. As he walked on the stage, flames and smoke erupted, making the crowd go even crazier. Kane Brown played some new and old hits, such as “Famous Friends”, “Good As You”, “Heaven” and many more.
10 Best Hikes Near Paso Robles (Birds & Flowers)
Paso Robles is home to world-class wineries and several renowned olive groves. Tourists often flock towards the rejuvenating mineral hot springs, as they’re thought to have natural healing powers. This Californian city has plenty to offer in terms of museums, entertainment, and restaurants. For those looking for outdoor adventure, the city has plenty to offer.
Tim Veatch's Wayward Bakery takes Los Osos on a winding road to confection heaven
While meandering the culinary landscape for more than 20 years, Los Osos resident Tim Veatch has had every imaginable restaurant job, barring that of a sushi chef. "I think especially in the culinary industry, this path you weave trying to find your role is essential to learning but also to understanding your own style of food," Veatch said. "I think it takes an extraordinary amount of time and influence from other people to really understand what you're looking for and what you want to make and what your ideal flavors are.
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
It's going to be a Banana-rama on South Coast!
The South Coast will once again be going bananas this September. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Port of Hueneme’s Banana Festival will be back this year. It’s set for Saturday, September 24th, and will feature banana-themed food and drink, as well as entertainment, port tours, and harbor boat rides.
Santa Barbara New House Sober Living Announces New Executive Director
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara New House is pleased to announce that Adam Burridge has been appointed to the position of Executive Director and will oversee all functions of New House Sober Living, serving Santa Barbara since 1955. Adam recently was the Adult Residential Treatment Services Manager for the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA). Earlier in Adam’s career he was a resident of New House, Cook, Program Manager, and eventually House Manager. Adam is the recipient of CADA’s John Herzorg Champion of Recovery Award and the Heart of New House Hero Award. In addition to Adam’s appointment, he recently became engaged to Rachel Montano and plans for a wedding soon. Also, Adam is a black belt Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor and competitor. He was recently named World Champion for his age and weight class.
Seven Bar & Kitchen Is Closing This Month
••• After 10 years in the Funk Zone, Seven Bar & Kitchen announced that it will be closing on August 28: “This was not our decision, we love you guys and the business was doing well! Our landlord has decided to go in a different direction with new tenants.” The establishment is throwing a farewell party on August 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and owner Mike Gomez is said to be actively looking for a new space. The new tenant, meanwhile, has long been rumored to be Silvers Omakase, from former Sushi Bar chef Lennon Silvers Lee, but it remains unconfirmed.
