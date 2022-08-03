Herschel Walker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar mark the biggest trades in sports history | UNDISPUTED

Read on www.foxsports.com
White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease becomes first pitcher to allow one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts
Dylan Cease allowed one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts, making it the longest streak since earned runs became an official stat in 1913. Cease led the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers, 2-1.
LeBron's reps have 'productive' meeting with Lakers brass | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul met with Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension, this according to Dave McMenamin. Paul told McMenamin that the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue. Shannon Sharpe reacts.
Who is the best non-QB in NFL history?
When discussing all-time football greats, focus is typically given to quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and others. There are a number of candidates for that title, and on Wednesday's "Undisputed," NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe said he kept going "back and forth" between Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor.
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks No. 2
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 2, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career highlights:
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
WATCH: Incredible Video Of Russell Westbrook On Saturday
On Saturday, August 6, Swish Cultures posted a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook dunking. Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.
Rams, Packers, Bucs & Eagles feature in NFL's latest Power Rankings | UNDISPUTED
USA Today released their updated NFL Power Rankings this morning with the Los Angeles Rams taking the top overall spot. The Green Bay Packers came in at four, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at seven, Philadelphia Eagles at nine and the Dallas Cowboys came in down at 15. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in on the list and give their biggest surprise.
Tom Kim going places in a hurry, among leaders at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey on his first hole and wasn't the least bit bothered. The kid seems to be going places in a hurry. Already assured a PGA Tour card for next season, Kim overcame his...
LeBron has yet to commit to an extension with Lakers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
LeBron James is approaching extension negotiations with Los Angeles, and after a disappointing end to the season last year, many are wondering whether the NBA star will be willing to tie his future to the Lakers. Nick Wright believes LeBron should think twice before signing the extension. Watch as he reveals what LeBron could be giving up if he commits to Los Angeles.
Can Kyler Murray rise above controversy to take Cardinals to new heights?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Conflict breeds intimacy. For Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, a contentious offseason concluded with a new contract worth up to $230.5 million. However, a much talked about "independent study clause" ultimately removed from the deal put the fourth-year QB under the klieg lights nationally. But Murray...
Can Tua Tagovailoa be Dolphins franchise QB? | THE HERD
Tua Tagovailoa is entering his second season as the Miami Dolphins' starting QB. The Dolphins made several splashes in free agency, including trading for and extending Tyreek Hill. This brings up the question on whether Tua can prove to be Miami's franchise QB or not. Colin Cowherd explains why he is confident in Tua this season.
Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson: future Hall of Famers? Young NFL stars and their futures | What's Wright?
Nick and Damonza play a new game called "First, Mid, Chill" in which they speculate on the futures of various NFL stars. In this episode, they discuss quarterbacks and wide receivers including Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and Justin Jefferson.
Pats rookie Strange holding his own in first NFL camp
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cole Strange didn’t set any expectations for himself entering his first NFL training camp. His aim was simply to learn as much as he could and let the rest take care of itself. “Honestly, I guess I really didn’t think that far ahead," Strange...
What would be LeBron James' best NFL position?
It's time to talk about it again. When the NBA was months into its lockout in 2011, NBA superstar LeBron James received offers to try out for NFL clubs. His favorite team as a kid, the Dallas Cowboys, offered him a shot, and the Seattle Seahawks sent him a jersey with his name on it in hopes of garnering an appearance by the King.
Column: NFL lets bad boy owners get off with slap on wrist
After Donald Sterling's racist ramblings were exposed to the world, the NBA moved quickly to banish him from the league. Sure, the forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers made Sterling even richer, but it sent a clear signal that such behavior would not be tolerated, even from the guys with the biggest checkbooks.
Aaron Rodgers credits psychedelics for 'best season' of career | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright reacts to Aaron Rodgers, who revealed on a podcast that his experience with ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, led to the best season of his NFL career. Eric Mangini joins and decides with Nick whether or not this revelation is good or bad for the league.
Hall of Fame inductee Cliff Branch was 'a Raider through and through'
Stretching out for his first practice with his new team in 1983, the Hall of Fame cornerback prepared to face one of the fastest receivers in the league in Cliff Branch. But when he lined up across from the former college track star, Haynes heard Branch utter something from behind his face mask.
Miguel Cabrera walks back comments, commits to 2023
On Thursday, longtime Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera expressed that he wasn't sure about his future playing the sport and was not confident he'd return for the 2023 MLB season. One day later, his tune changed, and he seemed adamant about returning to play another year. At 39, Cabrera has...
Dodgers to honor Vin Scully in pre-game ceremony
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. The Hall of Fame broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. He called games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years as the longest tenured broadcaster in any pro sport.
