MuliVesus Season 1 is getting pushed backed to a later date. The delay of the first official season of the title also means the MultiVersus Morty release is delayed as well. The official MultiVersus Twitter account first thanked players for overall enjoying the title during the launch of the title’s Open Beta session. Shortly following after, came the announcement that MultiVersus Season 1 would be getting delayed. Along with the delay of season 1 would also be the delay of the inclusion of Morty Smith from Rick And Morty. No information was given on how this new change could affect the release date of Rick from Rick And Morty.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO