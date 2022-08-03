Read on thegamehaus.com
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
LEC Picks Week 7 Summer 2022
The LEC is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LEC Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. With that people may be wondering who to pick on their way to Worlds. Here are the LEC Picks for Week 7 of the 2022 Summer Split.
Former Overwatch League pros form Apex Superteam
In a surprising turn of events, two former Overwatch League pros form an Apex superteam. Birdring, formerly a London Spitfire and LA Gladiators player will team up with Effect, formerly a Dallas Fuel player, and together with Zelo, they will form the Apex trio for LFO. Who is Birdring?. Probably...
Paldea Pokemon Region Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Region. Paldea will be the newest Pokemon Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what is known about Paldea for the newest Pokemon games.
What is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
LCQ NA Preview: Sentinels vs. The Guard
This Thursday, August 4, the Last Chance Qualifiers NA starts off with an exciting matchup, Sentinels vs The Guard. The match will begin at 4pm EST (1pm PT). Here’s a look at how both teams have been doing this season. Key Stats. Polling by thespike.gg. Sentinels: 86%. The Guard:...
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
Udyr Rework Skins Revealed
The Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Skins.
Apex Legends Guardian Angel Replaced in Gold Item Changes
With Season 14 just one week away, massive changes are in store for Apex Legends. The new legend Vantage headlines the update, but weapons and equipment are also getting big adjustments. For a long time players have clamored for the removal of self-revive and in Season 14 their wish will finally come true. Apex Legends Guardian Angel is getting a big change.
Apex Legends Laser Sights to be Added in Season 14
Season 14 brings with it a ton of exciting new changes. Respawn already announced the new legends Vantage, Kings Canyon map change, and other updates. Every season weapons also receive changes and new perks. In the upcoming season, a popular attachment in other FPS games like Call of Duty is coming to Apex Legends. Apex Legends Laser Sights offer a powerful buff to pistols and SMGs.
All Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
Apex Legends Skullpiercer Returns in Hop-up Changes
Apex Legends Season 14 is bringing major weapon changes including the return of fan favorite hop-ups. Hop-ups are attachments that provide buffs to specific weapon when equipped. Two powerful hop-ups previously removed from the game are making their return. The Apex Legends Skullpiercer and Double Tap hop-ups are back in Season 14.
Illaoi Annouced as Newest Fighter in Project L
To kick off the month of August, the Project L team had a few announcements to share with the fighting game community. On Monday August 1, Tom Cannon and the Project L team shared a short video to update everyone on the game’s progress. Not only will the game be free to play, but the team also shared their excitement for the latest champion to join the roster. Illaoi, the bruising top laner, will be added to Project L.
Mash from Fate/Grand Order Crosses Over To Melty Blood
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Mash Kyrielight from Fate/Grand Order. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
Potential Worries for the Seoul Dynasty in the Summer Showdown
With the end of the Midseason Madness fans have had to wait to see their teams play. The biggest change is going to be the meta shift. From support, DPS, and tank there seems to be a shake-up if Korean Contenders are any insight into what the Overwatch League teams may be playing. Here are some worrying facts for the Seoul Dynasty fandom when it comes to the Summer Showdown.
MultiVersus Morty Release Delayed
MuliVesus Season 1 is getting pushed backed to a later date. The delay of the first official season of the title also means the MultiVersus Morty release is delayed as well. The official MultiVersus Twitter account first thanked players for overall enjoying the title during the launch of the title’s Open Beta session. Shortly following after, came the announcement that MultiVersus Season 1 would be getting delayed. Along with the delay of season 1 would also be the delay of the inclusion of Morty Smith from Rick And Morty. No information was given on how this new change could affect the release date of Rick from Rick And Morty.
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
