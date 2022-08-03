Basketball News highlights 3 Cavs as impressive ‘deep’ threats last year

The Cleveland Cavaliers may find Cedi Osman the odd-man out. The Cleveland Cavaliers have found themselves to be a very deep team heading into the 2022-2023 season. While we bicker about Collin Sexton or Caris LeVert and want an upgrade beyond them regardless, we have to realize we’re in a great spot. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland are all Top 10 at their positions and the team is so deep that good players may not have minutes. Unfortunately, that also means that good players may be on new teams, like Cedi Osman.

