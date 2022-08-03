Basketball News highlights 3 Cavs as impressive ‘deep’ threats last year

Read on kingjamesgospel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Collin Sexton Sees Himself As A Starter, But It May Not Work With Cavs
August is here, and the Cleveland Cavaliers still haven’t gotten closer to getting Collin Sexton to agree to a new contract. The team has offered him a deal worth $40 million over three years, but Sexton thinks he’s worth more than that, perhaps in the $20 million per year range.
The Cleveland Cavaliers could move Cedi Osman and others to help get Collin Sexton signed
The Cleveland Cavaliers may find Cedi Osman the odd-man out. The Cleveland Cavaliers have found themselves to be a very deep team heading into the 2022-2023 season. While we bicker about Collin Sexton or Caris LeVert and want an upgrade beyond them regardless, we have to realize we’re in a great spot. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland are all Top 10 at their positions and the team is so deep that good players may not have minutes. Unfortunately, that also means that good players may be on new teams, like Cedi Osman.
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
brownsnation.com
Browns Make Decision About How Much Deshaun Watson Will Play In Preseason
The Cleveland Browns are again in a state of waiting, as the NFL has issued an appeal on independent arbitrator Sue Robinson’s six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to many sources, the league wants Watson suspended for, at the very least, 12 games, and ideally for at least...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
Jordan Addison gives vague denial on USC tampering allegations
Jordan Addison denies any tampering allegations upon his transfer to the USC football team. Fresh off a breakout season for the Pittsburgh Panthers, new USC football star Jordan Addison wants it to be about ball at his new university. Addison won the Biletnikoff as the best receiver in college football...
3 early Vikings training camp standouts who fans can’t ignore
Minnesota Vikings training camp is well underway and while many of the usual suspects have impressed, these players have emerged as standouts. It’s a season of changes for the Minnesota Vikings but that could be for the better. The Mike Zimmer era is over but the signs indicate that things had grown stale around the longtime head coach. So in comes former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to hopefully breathe new life into a talent-laden roster and get the team back into the playoffs.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0