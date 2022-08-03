ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Basketball News highlights 3 Cavs as impressive ‘deep’ threats last year

By Dan Gilinsky
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kingjamesgospel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers could move Cedi Osman and others to help get Collin Sexton signed

The Cleveland Cavaliers may find Cedi Osman the odd-man out. The Cleveland Cavaliers have found themselves to be a very deep team heading into the 2022-2023 season. While we bicker about Collin Sexton or Caris LeVert and want an upgrade beyond them regardless, we have to realize we’re in a great spot. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland are all Top 10 at their positions and the team is so deep that good players may not have minutes. Unfortunately, that also means that good players may be on new teams, like Cedi Osman.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 early Vikings training camp standouts who fans can’t ignore

Minnesota Vikings training camp is well underway and while many of the usual suspects have impressed, these players have emerged as standouts. It’s a season of changes for the Minnesota Vikings but that could be for the better. The Mike Zimmer era is over but the signs indicate that things had grown stale around the longtime head coach. So in comes former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to hopefully breathe new life into a talent-laden roster and get the team back into the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy