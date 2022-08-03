Liv Morgan Reveals She Had a Crush on a Top WWE Superstar

Read on www.pwmania.com
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
Lex Luger Would Try to Walk on Stage if He is Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”
Bayley Wants the WWE Female Locker Room United and Women’s Tag Team Titles Back
WWE star Bayley recently spoke on After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bayley talked about wanting to unite the WWE female locker room and bring back the women’s tag team titles:. “It’s going to be a long road, just...
Butch Talks Backstage Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Triple H as Head of Creative
WWE Star Butch recently spoke with DigitalSpy.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Butch commented on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon’s retirement:. “To be honest, up till now, it all feels strangely normal. Even the day when we were at SmackDown and we got...
Latest Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Return
Sasha Banks being recently removed from a celebrity flag football game with the Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, is another sign that she is returning to the WWE. Banks was advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, for the Friday game as part of Team Donald on Wednesday. She was recently advertised by the Rams, as can be seen below, although she is no longer on the team’s roster. She isn’t mentioned on the opposing team either.
WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
Booker T Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Returning to WWE
In his most recent “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T discussed the possibilities of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to the WWE:. “It’s not that I don’t believe it or anything like that. From a promoter’s standpoint, I’m not sitting around thinking about Sasha and Naomi. I mean, personally, I’m just not. If they were to come back and everything was to work out, great. That will be awesome. To build the women’s roster back to what it was is definitely something that’s needed.”
Rey Mysterio Says WWE Stars Are Still “In Denial” About Vince McMahon’s Retirement
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio reacted to Vince McMahon leaving WWE while addressing the media at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase via Twitter user @TJSportsUSA. “None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”
Undisputed Elite Turn Against The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole stated on the August 3, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite that he is still isn’t cleared to wrestle and that the Young Bucks won’t be able to participate in the upcoming trios tournament due to physical limitations. The Bucks were then attacked by Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish, who were about to injure Matt Jackson when “Hangman” Adam Page made the save. Page and the Bucks teased a reunion.
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
Former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back. Roman tells them it is...
Another AEW Star Injured the During Blood and Guts Cage Match
“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard has joined a number of other AEW stars on the sidelines due to injuries. The Blood & Guts bout between the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciate Society took place on the June 29th episode of Dynamite. Menard submitted to Claudi Castagnoli on top of the cage to finish the match.
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
Two Matches and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown
For tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, a number of things have been revealed. The SmackDown preview was posted on the WWE website along with three announcements, featuring two matches and a segment. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address his Clash at the Castle challenger Drew McIntyre on the...
Lana Speaks Out on the Allegations Made Towards Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry aka Lana recently spoke with Liam Alexander-Stewart of ITRWrestling.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lana commented on the Vince McMahon allegations:. “Oh, gosh, it’s I feel like such a controversial issue right now and it’s really unfortunate everything, to be...
Updated WWE Clash at the Castle Line-Up, New Title Match Revealed
The new #1 contender for WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is Shayna Baszler. Baszler won a Gauntlet Match on this week’s post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown on FOX, becoming the #1 contender. Aliyah was defeated by Sonya Deville to start the Gauntlet, although Raquel Rodriguez later defeated Deville. Rodriguez subsequently defeated Shotzi, Xia Li, and Natalya until Baszler won the bout by pinning Rodriguez. Morgan sat ringside as it was being played out.
Drew McIntyre Reacts To Attack By Returning Karrion Kross After WWE SmackDown
“The Scottish Warrior” has had better Friday’s. Drew McIntyre took to social media following this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown to comment on a segment he was involved in during the show. The segment, which has been one of the main talking points coming out...
AEW Star Hints at Backstage Heat With The Young Bucks
Dax Harwood isn’t afraid to talk about the alleged ongoing tension between The Young Bucks and FTR backstage. Dave Meltzer replied to a tweet on Twitter from a user who stated the following, “people who actually think the young bucks are burying FTR or are scared of them in some way are the biggest losers on wrestling twitter.”
Tony Khan Reacts After This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Tony Khan expected a good show going into the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday night, and coming out of it, he felt like that was exactly what he and the fans of AEW got. Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night, August 3,...
