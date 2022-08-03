ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Liv Morgan Reveals She Had a Crush on a Top WWE Superstar

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago
PWMania

Lex Luger Would Try to Walk on Stage if He is Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”
WWE
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
John Cena
PWMania

Latest Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Return

Sasha Banks being recently removed from a celebrity flag football game with the Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, is another sign that she is returning to the WWE. Banks was advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, for the Friday game as part of Team Donald on Wednesday. She was recently advertised by the Rams, as can be seen below, although she is no longer on the team’s roster. She isn’t mentioned on the opposing team either.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Returning to WWE

In his most recent “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T discussed the possibilities of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to the WWE:. “It’s not that I don’t believe it or anything like that. From a promoter’s standpoint, I’m not sitting around thinking about Sasha and Naomi. I mean, personally, I’m just not. If they were to come back and everything was to work out, great. That will be awesome. To build the women’s roster back to what it was is definitely something that’s needed.”
WWE
#Combat#Wwe Smackdown Women#World Champion
PWMania

Undisputed Elite Turn Against The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole stated on the August 3, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite that he is still isn’t cleared to wrestle and that the Young Bucks won’t be able to participate in the upcoming trios tournament due to physical limitations. The Bucks were then attacked by Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish, who were about to injure Matt Jackson when “Hangman” Adam Page made the save. Page and the Bucks teased a reunion.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement

Former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back. Roman tells them it is...
WWE
PWMania

Another AEW Star Injured the During Blood and Guts Cage Match

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard has joined a number of other AEW stars on the sidelines due to injuries. The Blood & Guts bout between the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciate Society took place on the June 29th episode of Dynamite. Menard submitted to Claudi Castagnoli on top of the cage to finish the match.
WWE
Combat Sports
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long

Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast

Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
WWE
PWMania

Two Matches and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown

For tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, a number of things have been revealed. The SmackDown preview was posted on the WWE website along with three announcements, featuring two matches and a segment. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address his Clash at the Castle challenger Drew McIntyre on the...
WWE
PWMania

Lana Speaks Out on the Allegations Made Towards Vince McMahon

Former WWE star CJ Perry aka Lana recently spoke with Liam Alexander-Stewart of ITRWrestling.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lana commented on the Vince McMahon allegations:. “Oh, gosh, it’s I feel like such a controversial issue right now and it’s really unfortunate everything, to be...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Clash at the Castle Line-Up, New Title Match Revealed

The new #1 contender for WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is Shayna Baszler. Baszler won a Gauntlet Match on this week’s post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown on FOX, becoming the #1 contender. Aliyah was defeated by Sonya Deville to start the Gauntlet, although Raquel Rodriguez later defeated Deville. Rodriguez subsequently defeated Shotzi, Xia Li, and Natalya until Baszler won the bout by pinning Rodriguez. Morgan sat ringside as it was being played out.
WWE
PWMania

Drew McIntyre Reacts To Attack By Returning Karrion Kross After WWE SmackDown

“The Scottish Warrior” has had better Friday’s. Drew McIntyre took to social media following this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown to comment on a segment he was involved in during the show. The segment, which has been one of the main talking points coming out...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Hints at Backstage Heat With The Young Bucks

Dax Harwood isn’t afraid to talk about the alleged ongoing tension between The Young Bucks and FTR backstage. Dave Meltzer replied to a tweet on Twitter from a user who stated the following, “people who actually think the young bucks are burying FTR or are scared of them in some way are the biggest losers on wrestling twitter.”
WWE

