Judge Grants Ioan Gruffudd 3-Year Restraining Order After Claiming Ex Alice Evans Made Threats To Do What 'Amber Did To Johnny'

maximon / MEGA; ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A judge has signed off on a three-year restraining order for actor Ioan Gruffudd after he claimed estranged wife Alice Evans continued to wreak havoc in his life, Radar can confirm .

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Evans is now prohibited from posting about the Titanic alum, 48, via social media in addition to being banned from leaking private text messages regarding their children.

Rachpoot/MEGA

The harsher restrictions come after Gruffudd was granted a temporary restraining order against the mother of his two daughters, 12-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Elsie , in February, claiming he was overwhelmed with messages and verbal threats from Evans.

Earlier this month, when he rushed back to court amid their online drama, he also asked for the judge to order Evans, 54, not to contact his employer or make disparaging statements about him.

In court documents, the Fantastic Four star said since the restraining order was put in place, Evans "has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace ."

Furthermore, Gruffudd previously accused his ex of allegedly threatening to "do what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp ."

"Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com read. "Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands."

maximon / MEGA

Evans denied the claims, saying that his allegations were a "ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings."

He was present in court during the latest hearing for his Domestic Violence Restraining Order. Evans, on the other hand, did not attend.

Gruffudd and Evans met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and tied the knot seven years later. He filed for divorce in March 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

The father of two listed the date of separation as January 1, 2021.

News & Pictures/ MEGA

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Gruffudd is seeking joint custody of their kids while Evans asked the court to award her primary custody .

"Ioan had no choice but to up his legal fight over Alice," a source told Daily Mail . "He hopes this will put an end to it."