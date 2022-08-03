Read on www.dicksonpost.com
Dickson FCE participates in "Christmas in July"
Fourteen Dickson County FCE members, including agent advisor Allyson Harmon, participated in “Christmas in July” on July 22. The event was part of Northeast Area FCE Cluster Training, where Dickson FCE members along with FCE members from several other Tennessee counties were inspired and educated. We explored “Preserving Gifts Safely for the Holidays,” “Inexpensive Gifts on a Dime” and “Gathering Gracefully.”
Councilmembers discuss proposed 44-acre project in Bellevue
Both councilmembers say they won't make a final decision until they have more details about the project.
New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County
Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
Recall petition started to oust Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall in District One
A retired Nashville fire marshal is now collecting signatures to recall District One Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall.
Dr. L.C. Jackson's had prescription for a modern Dickson
In 1947 Dickson was looking for a new leader and Dr. Laurence Cecil Jackson answered the call. He was elected mayor of Dickson. He had come here just 10 years earlier in 1937, but his leadership would dramatically change the course of Dickson‘s history. Much of what we have here today is owed to the fact that Jackson chose Dickson to be his home.
Mary Pat Proctor joins Freedom Real Estate Experts
Mary Pat Proctor has joined Freedom Real Estate Experts and will be focusing her efforts on helping clients and customers in Cheatham and Montgomery counties, in addition to all of Middle Tennessee. Proctor is a former teacher and has a true passion for educating and serving others. She loves all...
Election results: Final results for all races in Montgomery County election and local results of state primary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with early and absentee votes, plus 38 of 38 precincts reporting. The Circuit Court judge and...
Henry County Early Voting Results
Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Dickson election night results see mix of retentions and upsets
August 4's election night in Dickson County saw an interesting mix of veteran leaders retaining their seats and freshmen candidates beginning their journeys as elected officials. Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial was re-elected to a fourth term, beating newcomer Reginald “Reggie” Weaver 4,308 to 2,296. 1st District sitting County Commissioner...
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs
Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Tenn. sued by Human Rights Campaign over 'bathroom bill'
The lawsuit is against a Tenn. law that denies transgender students and staff access to bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities that reflect their gender identity.
This $6.999 Million Park-like Estate is a Perfect Place to Relax and Entertain in Franklin
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home showcasing limitless facilities for your leisure on an intimate or grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 3115 McMillan Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Leanne Constantine – Constantine Turner Real Estate (Phone: 615 829-2552) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
