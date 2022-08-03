ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Dickson FCE participates in "Christmas in July"

Fourteen Dickson County FCE members, including agent advisor Allyson Harmon, participated in “Christmas in July” on July 22. The event was part of Northeast Area FCE Cluster Training, where Dickson FCE members along with FCE members from several other Tennessee counties were inspired and educated. We explored “Preserving Gifts Safely for the Holidays,” “Inexpensive Gifts on a Dime” and “Gathering Gracefully.”
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County

Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Dickson, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dr. L.C. Jackson's had prescription for a modern Dickson

In 1947 Dickson was looking for a new leader and Dr. Laurence Cecil Jackson answered the call. He was elected mayor of Dickson. He had come here just 10 years earlier in 1937, but his leadership would dramatically change the course of Dickson‘s history. Much of what we have here today is owed to the fact that Jackson chose Dickson to be his home.
dicksonpost.com

Mary Pat Proctor joins Freedom Real Estate Experts

Mary Pat Proctor has joined Freedom Real Estate Experts and will be focusing her efforts on helping clients and customers in Cheatham and Montgomery counties, in addition to all of Middle Tennessee. Proctor is a former teacher and has a true passion for educating and serving others. She loves all...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Early Voting Results

Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
News Break
Politics
dicksonpost.com

Dickson election night results see mix of retentions and upsets

August 4's election night in Dickson County saw an interesting mix of veteran leaders retaining their seats and freshmen candidates beginning their journeys as elected officials. Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial was re-elected to a fourth term, beating newcomer Reginald “Reggie” Weaver 4,308 to 2,296. 1st District sitting County Commissioner...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $6.999 Million Park-like Estate is a Perfect Place to Relax and Entertain in Franklin

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home showcasing limitless facilities for your leisure on an intimate or grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 3115 McMillan Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Leanne Constantine – Constantine Turner Real Estate (Phone: 615 829-2552) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN

