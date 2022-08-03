U.S. Warns Americans To Take Caution Traveling Abroad After Terrorist Leader's Killing

Joe Biden. MEGA

The United States Department of State issued an updated Worldwide Caution following the country's strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, Radar has learned.

The Worldwide Caution issued Aug. 2 replaces the one released Jan. 15, 2019.

"The Department of State remains concerned about the continued threat of terrorist attacks, demonstrations, and other violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests overseas. The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022," a news release states.

al-Zawahiri, along with the late Osama bin Laden , orchestrated the 9/11 attacks. bin Laden was killed May 2, 2011, by U.S. Navy SEALs.

"Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe. These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings," the Worldwide Caution states.

al-Zawahiri was killed via a CIA drone strike, according to the White House.

Joe Biden. MEGA

“Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more,” President Joe Biden announced during a speech Aug. 1.

al-Zawahiri was in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan when the strike took place, Biden said. The U.S. Department of State condemned the Taliban, which controls Afghanistan, for sheltering the terrorist.

"By hosting and sheltering the leader of al Qa’ida in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries. They also betrayed the Afghan people and their own stated desire for recognition from and normalization with the international community," a news release states.

The Worldwide Caution said U.S. citizens "are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad."

The Worldwide Caution also advised Americans traveling to keep up with current events.

"U.S. citizens abroad are urged to monitor the local news and maintain contact with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate," the caution states.