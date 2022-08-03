Microsoft to roll out native Teams app optimized for Apple silicon in the coming months

Read on www.zdnet.com
Hiring developers? This is how many interviews it takes to fill a job
Developers involved in hiring other top software engineers now have to conduct 26 or even 29 first-round interviews with candidates when trying to find the right person to join the team. That's compared to just 16 first-round interviews in 2020 - a 63% rise in interviews between the two periods...
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)
Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
From software developer to CEO: Red Hat's Matt Hicks on his journey to the top
Matt Hicks, Red Hat's new CEO, doesn't have the background of your typical chief executive. He studied computer hardware engineering in college. He began his career as an IT consultant at IBM. And instead of jumping into management at Red Hat, Hicks started at the open-source software business in 2006...
Apple could delay launch of iPadOS 16 until October: Why that's a good thing
The word on the street -- well, coming from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman -- is that Apple is planning to delay the release of iPadOS 16 for a month, breaking what has become a pattern of releasing it at the same time as iOS. Good. According to Gurman, moving the release...
Google wants more old-style business attitude. HP laughs in Google's face
Suddenly, tech companies are in a tizzy. The prospect of another recession lowered profitability and even, gasp, an uncertain future fills tech leaders with a peculiar horror. How can the future be uncertain when tech companies have always been used to creating it?. It was bracing, then, that Google CEO...
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs
With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
Google's open-source silicon project takes a big step forward
US-headquartered GlobalFoundries (GF), the world's fourth-largest contract semiconductor manufacturer, has joined Google's two-year-old mission to prove open-source silicon is viable for foundries. Google's idea is to offer open-source projects by startups, academics and lower-cost options for manufacturing custom silicon with semiconductor foundries, with the aim of building a thriving ecosystem...
Mobile app development bootcamps: There's a bootcamp for that
Mobile app development can be more focused, accessible, and affordable than degrees, making them a valuable option for many learners. These accelerated programs cover design and development fundamentals, plus specific technologies, software, and programming languages. Completing a mobile app development bootcamp may lead to promising careers in software development, computer...
Windows 11 gets a window into gaming with this new widget
Microsoft is testing a new PC Game Pass widget in the latest preview of Windows 11 to give its Xbox gaming-subscription service a visual bump on the desktop. The new Game Pass widget is rolling out in the Windows 11 Insider preview build 25174 for the Dev Channel, offering a visual shortcut to Xbox games in the Windows 11 widget panel.
How to add a to-do list to Slack
How do you add a to-do list to Slack? I get asked this a lot, and it never fails to disappoint when I have to answer that the feature isn't built into the service. However, there are third-party apps that can be added to your Slack Workspaces to bring to-do lists into the picture. One such app, called Simple Todo List, is really easy to use, very handy to have, and simple to install.
How to create rules in Apple Mail to keep from missing important messages
You know it's there somewhere, but that crucial missive has somehow been lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, it happens a lot. This is especially so because I have multiple email accounts configured in Apple Mail and given how much spam gets caught up in the mix, it's really easy to miss something.
Are foldable phones really the next big thing? Here's what you need to know
Before we had smartphones with screens almost too big to fit in your pocket, there was the flip phone. The flip phone's clamshell design meant it was small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, even if you couldn't do much more than make calls and send texts.
Microsoft's still-unannounced 'Designer' tool: New details emerge
In May this year, images from a Microsoft tool known as "Designer" leaked to the web, thanks to Microsoft sleuth "WalkingCat." This week, we got a couple more tidbits about the still-unannounced Designer -- including an associated codename, which seemingly is "Oasis." Designer looks to be a tool meant to...
Pine64's Pinebook Pro Linux laptop is finally shipping again
Pine64, a maker of single board computers, is once again shipping its Arm-based Rockchip RK3399 SoC 14-inch laptops after lengthy production and shipping delays due to COVID-19 restrictions in China's manufacturing hubs. Pinebook Pro laptops are shipping again but only the model with the US keyboards (ANSI) while the laptop...
Are Rivian electric vans enough to make you feel better about Amazon's environmental impact?
Amazon's recent rollout of Rivian electric delivery vehicles represented a milestone in the company's work toward reducing emissions. Starting in major cities, including Chicago, Dallas, San Diego, and -- no surprise -- Seattle, Amazon plans to have the vehicles in more than 100 cities shortly and will expand to more than 100,000 vehicles across the U.S. by 2030. While Rivian had the inside track as a company that Amazon has invested in, the EV company will have to feature more than just electrification to compete long-term in an industry where electrification will start to become the norm.
Revealed: The top 11 malware strains you need to worry about
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) have picked 11 malware families as their top threats. The list is made up of malware that has evolved over the past 10 years as banking trojans, remote access trojans, information stealers, and ransomware delivery tools.
Digital transformation in 2022 and beyond: These are the key trends
At the beginning of 2022 many parts of the world were adapting to living with the Covid-19 pandemic -- which is far from over and seems to be settling into a pattern of repeated new-variant waves and a relentless build-up of Long Covid. Then, in February, the Russian invasion of...
Matter is coming fall 2022 (fingers crossed), but why does that matter to you?
Matter has undoubtedly gotten a lot of attention in the Internet of Things arena since its announcement in late 2019. The Connectivity Standards Alliance is looking to make Matter the new connectivity standard for smart homes. Since smart devices and hubs started appearing on the market, the lack of compatibility...
Amazon is buying robot vacuum company iRobot for $1.7 billion
Amazon is buying robot vacuum cleaner company iRobot in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion. iRobot is best known for the Roomba, the autonomous vacuum cleaner that finds its way around household obstacles to vacuum floors completely on its own. It also makes robot mop devices, too. Colin Angle,...
