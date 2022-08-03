ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hulu Alerts Viewers About ‘Unlikable Female Protagonist’ in Original Movie

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usgTS_0h3K9EBq00

Hulu has a trend of releasing interesting, yet controversial shows and movies onto the streaming platform. From the controversial “Pam and Tommy” to the all-telling “Controlling Britney Spears,” it’s clear they are not afraid to push the envelope. The platform’s most recent original movie, however, comes with a very self-aware warning prior to the film, and it has fans confused.

“Not Okay” is a Hulu original movie that was released to stream on July 29. The film stars Zoey Deutch as the main character, Danni Sanders. Danni is a “misguided young woman” that fakes a writer’s retreat to Paris after struggling to fit in at that start-up magazine she works for. However, while she was supposed to be in Paris, it is hit with a terrorist attack, and Danni has to make a choice — come clean about faking the trip, or continue to pretend she was there and make everyone believe she was a victim. While any normal person would choose to come clean, Danni does not. So what was Hulu’s warning prior to the film?

“CONTENT WARNING: This film contains flashing lights, themes of trauma, and an unlikable female protagonist. Viewer discretion advised.”

This was perplexing to viewers, who immediately took to Twitter to call Hulu out for this. One tweet reads: “Why is Hulu warning me about ‘an unlikable female protagonist’? Do unlikable male protagonists need content warnings?”

The tweet currently has 11 thousand likes, and a ton of responses. Some insist that the warning has to be satire, while others say it was confirmed to not be.

Content Warning Prior to Original Movie Sparks Controversy

Writer/director of “Not Okay” Quinn Shephard did an interview with IndieWire in which she provided some insight into the warning. She said that it was born from the test screenings.

“We un-ironically and consistently got responses from — I’m not going to say what demographic, but you might be able to guess — people who were quite literally like, ‘Why would someone make a movie with an unlikable woman?’ It’s something I’ve repeatedly heard, and a lot of my other writer friends have as well. If you portray flawed women or women who reflect societal flaws, you get notes like, ‘I literally don’t understand why you tell a story about this character,” she told IndieWire.

She compared her character to unlikable male protagonists, such as Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” While people widely accept and celebrate those characters, she wondered why it’s different with Danni in “Not Okay.”

She said that the warning was meant to provoke a reaction from audiences, and that is exactly what it did. Some think the warning was fine, while others think it was definitely “Not Okay.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Anne Heche’s Ex Thomas Jane Reveals She’s in ‘Stable’ Condition in ICU After Serious Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche is reportedly in “stable” condition after a fiery automobile crash left her severely burned and injured in Los Angeles. Thomas Jane, who is an actor and former boyfriend of Heche, has offered kind words after her accident, according to DailyMail.com. The actress, who worked with Jane in the HBO series Hung, was driving a Mini Cooper through a Los Angeles neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Quinn Shephard
Person
Jordan Belfort
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Britney Spears
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Protagonists#Hulu Alerts Viewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘The Golden Girls’: Betty White’s Estate Reveals a ‘Favorite’ Photo of Her, Fans Are Loving It

It is definitely not a stretch to remember that classic TV show The Golden Girls star Betty White loved animals a whole lot. She never shied away from being seen with everything from dogs to spiders. Animals were beloved in her eyes and deserved respect and care. When her estate decides to show off a “favorite” photo of Betty, then would it be without animals? Oh hardly. This lady is seen in this photo shared on Instagram with a couple of cute pooches. Apparently, this was from a photoshoot White did and those in charge of her account remember it, too. Take a look at what’s written while trying not to smile along with Betty.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad

For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

530K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy