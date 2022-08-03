ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell Recalls Hilarious Moment Filming With Val Kilmer

Top Gun: Maverick may be ruling the box office right now, but it was the original film that started it all decades ago. Now, one Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, remembers a hilarious moment with one of the OG Top Gun stars while filming the sequel.

It was a touching and highly emotional moment when Tom Cruise’s Top Gun character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell reunites with Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in this summer’s blockbuster sequel. However, those who have seen the original film know well that Kilmer’s character wasn’t originally quite as studious as he is in Maverick. Although, he did hate Maverick’s loose cannon tendencies in the original 1986 film. According to one of the film’s stars Glen Campell, Kilmer alluded to some fun behind-the-scenes times moments while filming in 1986.

Top Gun: Maverick Newbie Has A Hilarious Run-In With One Of The Original Top Gun Stars

Actor Glen Powell recalls a hilarious run-in that he had with longtime movie star Val Kilmer as filming for Top Gun: Maverick was wrapping up. According to Powell, he ended up in an elevator with the star. Bu,t it was what Powell had in his possession at the time that made the whole interaction so hilarious.

Glen Powell recalls how he was moving out of his Miramar hotel room after this section of filming was over. Then, Val Kilmer stepped into the elevator. What occurred next is something Powell will never forget.

“I was moving out of my hotel room and I had one of those luggage carts,” the Top Gun: Maverick star recalls. However, he adds, he’d already loaded most of his luggage. So, all that was left were the odd-and-ends including some workout equipment and some liquor.

“The only thing on the luggage cart at the end was some weights, protein powder and tequila,” Powell recalls. It’s at this point that Val Kilmer steps into the elevator with Powell. And, Kilmer looks over the stuff sitting on his Maverick co-star’s luggage cart, Powell recalls. Kilmer then hilariously notes that this was how they would roll on the original film as well.

“I got caught in the elevator with Val,” Powell relates.

“He looked at the luggage cart and he took a picture of it,” the actor explains. “He was like, ‘That’s Top Gun right there! That was my Top Gun.’”

Glen Powell’s Hangman Serves As This Generations Iceman In Maverick

It was an awesome interaction in general…having a hilarious exchange with an actor like Val Kilmer in an elevator hotel. But, it’s even more awesome when considering that Powell’s Top Gun: Maverick character, Hangman, is essentially filling the role that Iceman created in the original 1986 film.

Of course, it wasn’t clear early on whether or not Kilmer would be able to return to his Top Gun character. The longtime actor has been battling throat cancer for several years. He speaks using an electric box in his trachea. It was impressive A.I. technology that gave Kilmer a voice in his Maverick scene.

So, it’s especially fitting – and moving – that Powell came face-to-face with Kilmer at some point during filming. And, Kilmer has a pic of Powell’s bag to prove this actually happened!

