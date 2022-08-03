Former White House counsel Cipollone subpoenaed by federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6

Read on www.nbcnews.com
Red Hot Cinnamon
3d ago
Where it began, I can't begin to knowing....But then I know it's growing strongWas in the spring.....And spring became the summer.....Who'd have believed you'd come along.... Truth, touching Truth....Reaching out, touching me, touching you...Sweet Cassidy...!Good times never seemed so goodI've been inclined.....To believe they never wouldBut now AMERICA BELIEVES CASSIDY HUTCHINSON 🇺🇸
Secret Service agents who tried to torpedo Hutchinson testimony lawyer up, refuse to testify: panel
Top Secret Service agents who tried to undermine former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the Jan. 6 committee have hired private lawyers and are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, members of the panel said over the weekend. Hutchinson, who worked as a top aide to former White...
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
MSNBC
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client
Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
Former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he is a 'wonderful' person with 'originalist' views, but 'he will be judged for what he does as a justice'
Thomas has called for the review of rulings granting Americans the right to birth-control access, gay relationships, and marriage equality.
Steve Bannon warns Jan. 6 committee staffers 'there's going to be a real committee,' hours after contempt conviction
Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday. He accused the Jan. 6 committee of broadcasting lies and said Republicans needed their own committee. "I would tell the Jan. 6 staff right now: preserve your documents because there's going to be a real committee," he...
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in 'the friggin' brain' was sentenced to 2 months in prison
A Capitol rioter who threatened Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this week. Dawn Bancroft filmed a video of herself that day saying she wanted to shoot Pelosi in the head. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bancroft to two months in prison for her role in the siege.
Ex-cult member Ginni Thomas may have fallen back into old habits with QAnon-backed conspiracy theories
Her history as both a former member of Lifespring and an anti-cult activist has prompted questions about her alignment with far-right conspiracy theories.
‘Loaded up with drugs’: Trump slams possible prisoner swap with Russia
Former President Donald Trump ridiculed the prisoner swap the Biden administration is negotiating with the Kremlin in order to secure the return of two Americans the administration considers wrongfully detained.
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Woman who threatened to shoot Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack sentenced to 60 days
July 21 (UPI) -- A woman who said she broke into the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and searched the building for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with intent to shoot her "in the friggin' brain" was sentenced Thursday by a district judge to 60 days' imprisonment. The Justice...
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
WASHINGTON – A Justice Department memo suggests Donald Trump won't face any federal indictment over the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, before the election in November, legal analysts said. Attorney General Merrick Garland reminded U.S. Department of Justice officials that extra steps are required before action can be taken in...
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
Ivanka's former chief of staff contradicts reason why Ivanka was at the Jan. 6 rally
The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection presents contradicting video testimony from Ivanka Trump and her former chief of staff, Julie Radford, during their seventh hearing.
Man charged in Capitol riot tells Jan. 6 committee he wishes he hadn't bought Trump's election lies
WASHINGTON — A former Donald Trump supporter who admitted participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol told the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that the trust he placed in the former president had derailed his life and ruined his reputation. Stephen Ayres testified Tuesday that he had a...
CNBC
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" and "overreaching" when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 ruling. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just weeks after the Supreme...
Steve Bannon tells Alex Jones he’s one of the greatest political thinkers since Founding Fathers
Just one day after Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress, he told Alex Jones he’s one of the greatest political thinkers since the ‘revolutionary generation’. Jones is known for being a prominent conspiracy theorist and is about to face trial for a Sandy Hook...
So why, exactly, did Ivanka Trump go with her father to the 'Stop the Steal' rally?
Midway through Tuesday's January 6 committee hearing, Ivanka Trump made an appearance.
John Durham requesting 30 subpoenas a serious move, Kash Patel says
Special counsel John Durham means business by requesting 30 subpoenas for testimony in the trial against the man believed to be a key source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier, according to a leading Russiagate investigator.
