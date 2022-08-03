ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unofficial results show leader in Apache Junction mayor race

Unofficial election results — with 78.57% of precincts reporting — for the Aug. 2 Apache Junction mayor election show incumbent Chip Wilson is leading.

READ: Apache Junction awaits Pinal County tallied votes for council, mayor election

Wilson, 74, is currently retired, but worked for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and 17 years at the Boeing facility in Mesa as an electronic repair technician and certified electronic test equipment. He has lived in Apache Junction for more than 32 years.

Votes cast for mayor according to unofficial results posted at 3:33 a.m. Aug. 3 in Pinal County and at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 3 in Maricopa County, are:

  • Mohiuddin “Mo” Mehmood, 341 — 310 in Pinal County and 31 in Maricopa County
  • Chip Wilson, 1,240 — 1,183 in Pinal County and 57 in Maricopa County

Mohiuddin, 62, is a businessman and owner of the Hitching Post restaurant. He has lived in Apache Junction for 12 years.

All election returns are unofficial until the official canvass of ballots by Pinal and Maricopa counties later this month.

The 2022 primary election Aug. 2 included candidates for the office of Apache Junction mayor, three council seats and one additional write-in council seat.

Per city code, the salary for the position of mayor is $1,000 per month. For vice mayor it is $900 per month and for council member it is $800 per month.

Daily Independent

Daily Independent

