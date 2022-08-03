Lafayette's Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup

Facebook Photo

Soon to be celebrating 40 years, Downtown Alive! returns in the fall of 2022.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall ’22 lineup for Downtown Alive!, and it features some amazing performers.

With shows beginning in September, the lineup includes Bach Lunch performances.

DLU wants us to dust off our dancing shoes because they are very excited about this season’s concert series.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 @ PARC SANS SOUCI

It begins on Friday, September 2nd at Parc Sans Souci with fluids flowing at 5:30 and the first band cranking up at 6. The first night of Downtown Alive! begins with a great pairing: The Revelers and The Magnalites!

The Magnalites are a family band from Cecilia and, according to the Facebook page, they play LOUD AND PROUD!

What is it that they play? Good ol’ Rock and Roll.

Just look at ’em: don’t they look like a fun time?

If you are a fan of Rock and Roll, especially 70s Rock, this is the show for you!

The Magnalites will be following the Cajun sounds of The Revelers who play a mix of Cajun, Country, Zydeco, and Swamp Pop.

How good are The Revelers ? They were nominated for a Grammy!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 @ PARC INTERNATIONAL

The series continues on Friday, September 9th with another great pairing: Chris Ardoin and Wayne (Singleton) & Same ‘ol Two Step .

Chris Ardoin’s Zydeco performances really pull a crowd, and you’ll need to bring some fire-proof shoes for his performance (he’ll have you on your feet the whole time).

The night of Zydeco continues with Wayne Singleton and Same ‘ol Two Step , a band that tries to stay true to its Opelousas/Lawtell roots.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 @ PARC SANS SOUCI

Another pairing for the night of September 23rd: Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush and Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers .

Rusty Metoyer brings his Zydeco in an effort to continue a family tradition: both of his grandfathers were musicians!

Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers will round out the night with their traditional Cajun French music.

It’ll be a great Fall 2022 with Downtown Alive! back in full swing!

Not only is Downtown Alive! back, but Bach Lunch is back as well.

Scheduled for the cooler temps we have in October, Bach Lunch not only features lunchtime music, but local food trucks will be available for you to chomp while you stomp.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 @ PARC SANS SOUCI

On October 7th, Parc Sans Souci will see Julian Primeaux playing at noon. Bring the family or the office and have lunch under the trees at Parc Sans Souci.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 @ PARC SANS SOUCI

The very next Friday at Parc Sans Souci, you’ll be able to have lunch with the traditional Cajun French sounds of Le Freres Michot.

Anita Begnaud, President & CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and

the Downtown Development Authority says that they are really excited for DTA to be back.

We are very excited to be THE place to kick off the weekend as Lafayette and Acadiana gear up for several months of football and festivals!” – Anita Begnaud, DLU

The Fall DTA! and Bach Lunch season provides free, family-friendly concerts through October in the hopes of bringing the residents of Acadiana together for great nights of music and friendship.

courtesy of DLU

It’s the best way to start a fun night in the heart of Acadiana. After Downtown Alive!, you can walk over to your choice of several great restaurants in the Downtown area.

Downtown Alive! and Bach Lunch would not be possible (or free!) without the support of their respective sponsors.

Oats & Marino is a downtown law office that takes pride in giving back to our community. They have been sponsoring Bach Lunch for a long time. Bach Lunch is also supported by SchoolMint Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission (LCVC)

The sponsors for Downtown Alive! include:

Evangeline Maid

Premier South Roofing & Sheet Metal

Central Pizza & Tula Tacos + Amigos

CGI

Lofts at the Municipal

Marley’s Sports Bar & Nitetown

Super 1 Foods

Victor Ashy, Personal Injury Attorney

You can learn more about each artist on DLU’s Downtown Alive! page.

