ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pirate Nation raises nearly $70 million during fiscal year

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.witn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

School supply drive for Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Craven County non-profit welcomes new leadership

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina non-profit is welcoming new leadership Thursday. Tracey Lilly will become the Craven County Habitat for Humanity’s new executive director. Rose Macneal will also become president for the next two years after being unanimously voted to the position in June. Habitat for Humanity...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Cherry Point to usher in new leadership

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Ground broken on new Wayne Co. elementary school

FREMONT, N.C. (WITN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Wayne County for the new Fremont Elementary School. Wayne County Public Schools says elected officials, dignitaries, leaders, and community members made the day a historic event and an exciting occasion to come together and celebrate the construction of the school.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#East Carolina University#Charity#Pirate Nation#University Advancement#The Ecu Foundation#Ecu Athletics#Pursue Gold
WITN

Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents take advantage of decreasing gas prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were hitting the pumps hard on Friday, as gas prices are steadily dropping. Earlier this week, the average price for fuel in North Carolina fell 14.6 cents per gallon and people were ecstatic. Greenville business owner Allen Boyd says lower prices benefit business owners like himself...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Local company hoping to help Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars get to World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shondell Jones and Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness hosted the Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars on Friday in search of support to help send the team to the World Series. They won the southeast regional recently and Jones’ company has chipped in part of the cost to go. The boys are mostly 15 year old’s and say they appreciate the support.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Windsor Seafood and Music Street Festival returns this weekend

Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community. Updated: 4 hours ago. Closure of Carteret...
WINDSOR, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WITN

Winterville Watermelon Festival three weeks away

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival is back in just three weeks. Bryan Caveness, a committee volunteer for the festival, says it will take place from Aug. 25-28. There are free concerts those Thursday and Friday nights and on that Saturday, the Watermelon JAM will be held with headlining artist Jameson Rodgers. Kylie Morgan and Cooper Greer will open the show.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

NOAA updates hurricane season forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season has hit a slow patch after the first 3 named storms of the season formed more than a month ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced an update to their seasonal hurricane forecast, first issued in May. The new forecast expects a 60 percent chance of an above active season with a 30 percent chance of an average season and a 10 percent of a below average season.
WITN

Kinston city officials brainstorm ways to stop the violence and crime

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The last several months have been hectic for the Kinston police department following a number of violent crimes. There were three separate shootings alone during the first week of July. According to the Kinston police department, there have been eight homicides and twenty people injured by gunfire...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Man arrested in La Grange Murder

La Grange, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a shooting Friday left one man dead. Deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting Friday afternoon and found Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange dead from a gunshot wound. After collecting evidence and conducting...
LA GRANGE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy