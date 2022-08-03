Pirate Nation raises nearly $70 million during fiscal year

Read on www.witn.com
WITN
School supply drive for Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
WITN
Craven County non-profit welcomes new leadership
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina non-profit is welcoming new leadership Thursday. Tracey Lilly will become the Craven County Habitat for Humanity’s new executive director. Rose Macneal will also become president for the next two years after being unanimously voted to the position in June. Habitat for Humanity...
WITN
Amid U.S. job growth, Eastern Carolina organization helps residents find work
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States has regained all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic after adding 528 thousand new jobs. “It is still a job seekers market right now and there seems to be plenty of opportunities,” Larry Donley, NC Works director of regional operations said.
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
WITN
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
WITN
Ground broken on new Wayne Co. elementary school
FREMONT, N.C. (WITN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Wayne County for the new Fremont Elementary School. Wayne County Public Schools says elected officials, dignitaries, leaders, and community members made the day a historic event and an exciting occasion to come together and celebrate the construction of the school.
WITN
Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents take advantage of decreasing gas prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were hitting the pumps hard on Friday, as gas prices are steadily dropping. Earlier this week, the average price for fuel in North Carolina fell 14.6 cents per gallon and people were ecstatic. Greenville business owner Allen Boyd says lower prices benefit business owners like himself...
WITN
Local company hoping to help Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars get to World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shondell Jones and Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness hosted the Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars on Friday in search of support to help send the team to the World Series. They won the southeast regional recently and Jones’ company has chipped in part of the cost to go. The boys are mostly 15 year old’s and say they appreciate the support.
WITN
Windsor Seafood and Music Street Festival returns this weekend
WITN
Winterville Watermelon Festival three weeks away
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival is back in just three weeks. Bryan Caveness, a committee volunteer for the festival, says it will take place from Aug. 25-28. There are free concerts those Thursday and Friday nights and on that Saturday, the Watermelon JAM will be held with headlining artist Jameson Rodgers. Kylie Morgan and Cooper Greer will open the show.
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
WITN
NOAA updates hurricane season forecast
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season has hit a slow patch after the first 3 named storms of the season formed more than a month ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced an update to their seasonal hurricane forecast, first issued in May. The new forecast expects a 60 percent chance of an above active season with a 30 percent chance of an average season and a 10 percent of a below average season.
WITN
Kinston city officials brainstorm ways to stop the violence and crime
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The last several months have been hectic for the Kinston police department following a number of violent crimes. There were three separate shootings alone during the first week of July. According to the Kinston police department, there have been eight homicides and twenty people injured by gunfire...
WITN
New Bern and Havelock football coaches believe their teams could play into December
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - We caught up with Craven County’s Big Carolina conference football teams this week. Defending conference champ New Bern and perennial powerhouse Havelock. Both coaches did not hold back about championship expectations for their teams this fall. “We hope to improve on it this season....
WITN
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
WITN
Man arrested in La Grange Murder
La Grange, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a shooting Friday left one man dead. Deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting Friday afternoon and found Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange dead from a gunshot wound. After collecting evidence and conducting...
