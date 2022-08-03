ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Christian School to build $3 million baseball stadium

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene Christian School has announced a $3 million project to build a new baseball stadium.

Construction on the stadium is set to begin in September and game play is already scheduled for the 2023 season.

The stadium is going to be named after former ACS student Hudson Wade, who died in 2016 after a brief battle with cancer. 2023 would have been his senior year, so ACS thinks it’s fitting that the ballpark will be ready by then!

“The baseball field is phase one of a plan that will eventually bring football to campus for the first time since the school separated from ACU and began operations on this site in the fall of 1987,” according to a social media post for ACS.

No further information about the project has been released.

