Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees
Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
News Transcript News Briefs, Aug. 3
An employee in the Freehold Borough K-8 School District has been recognized for her role in saving the life of a pupil. During a meeting on June 27, Board of Education members passed a resolution recognizing Michelle Mirabello, a staff member at the Freehold Learning Center elementary school, Dutch Lane Road, for her actions on June 3.
School District Hiring For Field Of Dreams
TOMS RIVER – Two new positions will be responsible for creating programs for district special needs children to make use of the Field of Dreams. These personnel will be fully funded by grants through RWJBarnabas, Superintendent Michael Citta said. The job titles are K-12 Inclusive Education and Wellness Coach,...
South Brunswick National Night Out returns with success
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick Police Department’s National Night Out was a night of “fun and games” and helping to build relationships. The township’s National Night Out was once again held at Rowland Park on Aug. 2 with about 6,600 people attending the annual event, according to the police department.
Bond ordinance will fund capital improvements in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – The Township Committee has appropriated $3.12 million to fund various improvements in Freehold Township. During a meeting on July 27, committee members adopted a bond ordinance that will authorize the appropriation for capital improvements. The ordinance will authorize the issuance of $2.96 million in bonds or notes to finance part of the appropriation. A down payment of $163,789 will cover the remaining costs.
Sayreville BOE approves increase in contract costs to build transportation complex
SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville School District will use capital reserve funds to finance the significant increase in contract costs to build a transportation complex on Cheesequake Road. Spiezle Architectural Group Inc., Trenton, is performing work on the preliminary design of the transportation complex, which is intended to address a...
Hazlet officials adopt $24 million to fund township in 2022
HAZLET – The members of the Township Committee in Hazlet have adopted a $24.51 million budget to fund the operation of the municipality this year. The municipal tax rate has remained stable for a third consecutive year. The budget, which was adopted by committee members on Aug. 2, will...
ahherald.com
Horse Sculptures Grace the Streets of Freehold
FREEHOLD – The Half Mile of Horses Art Walk which opened this week along Main St is as artistically unique as it is a tribute to the history of horseracing and breeding industries in this section of Monmouth County. The unique parade of sculptured horses each designed and painted...
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Pennington developing plan to improve information flow with public
A communications plan is in the works to help improve communications among Pennington’s municipal government, residents and businesses. Councilwoman Nadine Stern presented a draft of the guiding principles and goals for the plan to fellow members and the public at a council meeting on Aug. 1. Stern and Councilwoman...
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
Porous Roadways Discussed For 59-Home Plan
BRICK – A fifth Planning Board meeting held for a proposed 59-home development on land owned by Visitation Roman Catholic Church picked up right where it left off from a previous meeting held last month. During the July 18 meeting, residents and other concerned citizens who have been attending...
South River community enjoys National Night Out
SOUTH RIVER – The borough’s 12th annual National Night Out was all about community. Denny Stadium in South River filled with vendors and visitors as those in attendance were able to enjoy activities that included food trucks, live music, prize giveaways and games. The dunk tank proved to...
Visual impairment rights advocate will speak at Jackson library
Kaleigh Brendle, a partially sighted New Jersey collegian and visual impairment rights advocate, will speak about her experiences and perform her own music at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Brendel, who is a Villanova University student and a Howell High School alumnus, will recount...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 3
The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. There will be a $5 admission fee. Children under 2 are free. The rain date is Aug. 27. Monica...
Police will remain in Freehold Township schools under shared services deals
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – The members of the Township Committee have authorized shared services agreements with the two public school districts that operate facilities in Freehold Township to provide special law enforcement officers as security personnel at the schools. During a meeting on July 26, committee members passed two resolutions...
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall
It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
