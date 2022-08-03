ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatontown, NJ

NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances

Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees

Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
RED BANK, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript News Briefs, Aug. 3

An employee in the Freehold Borough K-8 School District has been recognized for her role in saving the life of a pupil. During a meeting on June 27, Board of Education members passed a resolution recognizing Michelle Mirabello, a staff member at the Freehold Learning Center elementary school, Dutch Lane Road, for her actions on June 3.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

School District Hiring For Field Of Dreams

TOMS RIVER – Two new positions will be responsible for creating programs for district special needs children to make use of the Field of Dreams. These personnel will be fully funded by grants through RWJBarnabas, Superintendent Michael Citta said. The job titles are K-12 Inclusive Education and Wellness Coach,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Eatontown, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Monmouth County, NJ
Education
City
Eatontown, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Bond ordinance will fund capital improvements in Freehold Township

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – The Township Committee has appropriated $3.12 million to fund various improvements in Freehold Township. During a meeting on July 27, committee members adopted a bond ordinance that will authorize the appropriation for capital improvements. The ordinance will authorize the issuance of $2.96 million in bonds or notes to finance part of the appropriation. A down payment of $163,789 will cover the remaining costs.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ahherald.com

Horse Sculptures Grace the Streets of Freehold

FREEHOLD – The Half Mile of Horses Art Walk which opened this week along Main St is as artistically unique as it is a tribute to the history of horseracing and breeding industries in this section of Monmouth County. The unique parade of sculptured horses each designed and painted...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
PARAMUS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Porous Roadways Discussed For 59-Home Plan

BRICK – A fifth Planning Board meeting held for a proposed 59-home development on land owned by Visitation Roman Catholic Church picked up right where it left off from a previous meeting held last month. During the July 18 meeting, residents and other concerned citizens who have been attending...
BRICK, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 3

The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. There will be a $5 admission fee. Children under 2 are free. The rain date is Aug. 27. Monica...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators

New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
INCOME TAX
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall

It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

