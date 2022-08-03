ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Section of Wards Road to close for maintenance

By Ezra Hercyk
WSET
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wset.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Poplar Forest Parkway opens after 8 years in the making

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The project has been in the works for a long time, since 2014, but after eight years, the Poplar Forest Parkway is finished. The entrance to the parkway is right off of Enterprise Drive. They held the ceremony commemorating its completion this morning. The new...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer fire cleared on I-81N near exit 140 in Roanoke Co.

UPDATE 4:53 a.m. (8/5/22): VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire has been cleared in Roanoke County, allowing crews to reopen all northbound lanes on I-81. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect several miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 North in Roanoke County. The...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Berglund Toyota opens new Forest location

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Berglund Toyota had its grand opening on Friday at its new location on Forest Road. The company has been in the Lynchburg area for 16 years. The previous facility was on Wards Road. William Farrell, President of Berglund Automotive, said they've always wanted to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Traffic
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WSET

Temporary road closure in Halifax due to a water tank being filled

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax police department would like to inform the public to be aware of a closed street. A section of Houston street is closed temporarily behind Patient Transport Inc. The County Service Authority has a section of hose stretched across the road and barricades...
HALIFAX, VA
WSET

Turkey Foot Road repairs delayed nearly 2 months

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — After multiple setbacks and delays, the expected finished date for a Forest road repair has been pushed back more than a month. The project started in June with the goal of replacing a culvert on Turkey Foot Road by July 15. Now VDOT says they expect to finish the project by September 9; nearly two months more than their original goal.
FOREST, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile
WHSV

I-81 crash in Augusta County cleared

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All lanes have reopened and this crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. On I-81 at mile marker 223 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Backups are approximately 5.0 miles. This...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
WSET

Adoptions needed in the Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Angels of Assisi and Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will be holding an adoption event on August 6. Both of these organizations said they are overflowing with dogs and there is no space to take more animals in. The Regional Center for...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham considers demolishing structures

Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

Branch Group opens new headquarters in City of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Construction company, Branch Group, has opened its new headquarters in the City of Roanoke. The city shared the news about the ribbon cutting on its Facebook page. The Branch Group's new headquarters is 58,000 square feet, and allows for expansion and consolidation of its three...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested

UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
WSET

Police looking to identify man at Rocky Mount Walmart

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department needs the community's help to identify a man seen at a Walmart in the area. The department said via a Facebook post on Thursday, "It appears to have been a miscommunication with the checking out process at Walmart and would like to speak with him."
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

Section 8 housing voucher applications opening in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is preparing to open its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program waitlist. The housing authority said only online applications will be accepted and paper applications will not be accepted at any of their offices. The waitlist...
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple

A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke man charged following high-speed chase, ramming police cars

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is in custody after crashing into police patrol cars and leading them on a high-speed chase. At approximately 9:50 a.m. on August 4, Roanoke Police officers saw an suspect in a parked vehicle that they knew had active felony warrants in the 400-block of Elm Avenue SE.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Baby girl born in Sheetz parking lot in Forest

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — A woman gave birth to a baby girl in the New London Sheetz parking lot on Wednesday night. “I almost had her going down the road. So we called 911 and we decided to meet at Sheetz,” Cassidy Thornhill said, after giving birth to her daughter at Sheetz.
FOREST, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy