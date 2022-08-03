Section of Wards Road to close for maintenance

Read on wset.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
WSET
City of Roanoke celebrated Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke celebrated the completion of the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement project. This project was a commitment by the City of Roanoke to the Melrose-Orange Target area that began back in 2015. The result of this project was through community outreach and feedback...
WSET
Poplar Forest Parkway opens after 8 years in the making
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The project has been in the works for a long time, since 2014, but after eight years, the Poplar Forest Parkway is finished. The entrance to the parkway is right off of Enterprise Drive. They held the ceremony commemorating its completion this morning. The new...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer fire cleared on I-81N near exit 140 in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 4:53 a.m. (8/5/22): VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire has been cleared in Roanoke County, allowing crews to reopen all northbound lanes on I-81. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect several miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 North in Roanoke County. The...
WSET
Berglund Toyota opens new Forest location
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Berglund Toyota had its grand opening on Friday at its new location on Forest Road. The company has been in the Lynchburg area for 16 years. The previous facility was on Wards Road. William Farrell, President of Berglund Automotive, said they've always wanted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Forest residents express concern with VDOT project delays on Turkey Foot Road
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Neighbors in Forest have had enough after the main road has been shut down for months for repairs. "We understand, the pressure is on to get this done," Len Stevens, Communications Manager with VDOT said. The project started as a quick fix of a culvert...
WSET
Temporary road closure in Halifax due to a water tank being filled
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax police department would like to inform the public to be aware of a closed street. A section of Houston street is closed temporarily behind Patient Transport Inc. The County Service Authority has a section of hose stretched across the road and barricades...
WSET
Turkey Foot Road repairs delayed nearly 2 months
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — After multiple setbacks and delays, the expected finished date for a Forest road repair has been pushed back more than a month. The project started in June with the goal of replacing a culvert on Turkey Foot Road by July 15. Now VDOT says they expect to finish the project by September 9; nearly two months more than their original goal.
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
I-81 crash in Augusta County cleared
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All lanes have reopened and this crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. On I-81 at mile marker 223 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Backups are approximately 5.0 miles. This...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSET
Adoptions needed in the Roanoke area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Angels of Assisi and Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will be holding an adoption event on August 6. Both of these organizations said they are overflowing with dogs and there is no space to take more animals in. The Regional Center for...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at Smith Mountain Lake. According to David Smitherman's complaint, the incident happened Sunday at The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook. Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake by Caitlyn Frolo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
WSET
Branch Group opens new headquarters in City of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Construction company, Branch Group, has opened its new headquarters in the City of Roanoke. The city shared the news about the ribbon cutting on its Facebook page. The Branch Group's new headquarters is 58,000 square feet, and allows for expansion and consolidation of its three...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested
UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
WSET
Police looking to identify man at Rocky Mount Walmart
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department needs the community's help to identify a man seen at a Walmart in the area. The department said via a Facebook post on Thursday, "It appears to have been a miscommunication with the checking out process at Walmart and would like to speak with him."
WSET
Section 8 housing voucher applications opening in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is preparing to open its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program waitlist. The housing authority said only online applications will be accepted and paper applications will not be accepted at any of their offices. The waitlist...
smithmountainlake.com
Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple
A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
WSET
Roanoke man charged following high-speed chase, ramming police cars
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is in custody after crashing into police patrol cars and leading them on a high-speed chase. At approximately 9:50 a.m. on August 4, Roanoke Police officers saw an suspect in a parked vehicle that they knew had active felony warrants in the 400-block of Elm Avenue SE.
WSET
Baby girl born in Sheetz parking lot in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — A woman gave birth to a baby girl in the New London Sheetz parking lot on Wednesday night. “I almost had her going down the road. So we called 911 and we decided to meet at Sheetz,” Cassidy Thornhill said, after giving birth to her daughter at Sheetz.
Comments / 0