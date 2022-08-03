Deputies: Baldwin County 'bank jugging' suspects caught in Escambia County

Read on weartv.com
Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
Defective airbag to blame for Pensacola man’s death: Florida Highway Patrol
A defective airbag is to blame for a Pensacola man's death last month, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Suspect identified in Flomaton murder also linked to Wisconsin murder
FLOMATON, Ala. -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the suspect in the homicide of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. The agency says Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, of Michigan, is currently being charged with murder and first-degree burglary. The Alabama investigation began Wednesday when Flomaton Police say Dixon was found dead...
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
Woman accused of leaving fentanyl-laced dollar bill in front of police department
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
Orange Beach PD: Foley woman arrested after leaving fentanyl wrapped in money in front of police department
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Twenty-six-year-old Sarah Dailey now facing serious charges after an incident in front of the Orange Beach Police Department. Police say they have surveillance video of Dailey dropping a folded-up dollar in the grass Sunday morning. An officer found it later that evening. “He went to...
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
Pensacola Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officers, citizens
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday night, Pensacola Police Department held its promotion and award ceremony to honor recent promoted officers and citizens of the city. Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said the ceremony is a favorite of his. “It is amazing to see the great things our police and citizens do for our […]
Deputies: Crestview stalking suspect arrested with meth, fentanyl, cocaine
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by another agency for aggravated stalking. Jerry Blackshear, 47, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated stalking along with five additional charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
Pensacola woman alleges home was burglarized while fiancé was hospitalized
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday claims by a Pensacola woman who says her apartment she shares with her fiancé was burglarized. The woman says everything happened while her fiancé was fighting for his life in the hospital after a car crash.
Video shows men steal vintage rifle from The Market in Gulf Breeze
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two suspects wanted for stealing a gun from The Market in Gulf Breeze. According to the incident report, on July 30, deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at The Market located at 4531 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.
Foley man sentenced to 37 months in prison for firearm offense while impersonating FBI
FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley man was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison for a firearm offense while impersonating a special agent with the FBI. Kelcey Turner, 36, plead guilty to possessing a firearm while he was a drug-addicted person. According to the Department of Justice, Turner pulled a...
Former customers file complaints alleging Pensacola contractor didn't do his job
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks of Banks Construction has come under fire by dozens of his former customers claiming they paid him thousands to do work at their homes but never finished the job. Winter Powell of Crestview says in June of 2020 she signed a contract with...
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office Ret. Lt. Tom Bryars passes away
A veteran law enforcement officer in Baldwin County has passed away.
