Escambia County, FL

Deputies: Baldwin County 'bank jugging' suspects caught in Escambia County

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 3 days ago
WKRG News 5

Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
FLOMATON, AL
WEAR

Suspect identified in Flomaton murder also linked to Wisconsin murder

FLOMATON, Ala. -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the suspect in the homicide of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. The agency says Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, of Michigan, is currently being charged with murder and first-degree burglary. The Alabama investigation began Wednesday when Flomaton Police say Dixon was found dead...
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
FLOMATON, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Crestview stalking suspect arrested with meth, fentanyl, cocaine

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by another agency for aggravated stalking. Jerry Blackshear, 47, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated stalking along with five additional charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.
CRESTVIEW, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
MOBILE, AL

