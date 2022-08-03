Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges after crashing Porsche

Read on www.ktvu.com
Police officer dragged, forced to the ground after motorist drives away following traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers...
CHP investigate death in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - At least one person is dead from a crash in Vallejo. The death was reported on Friday before 1 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. California Highway Patrol officers have been on the scene for hours. No further information was released.
Santa Rosa parents charged with murder after toddler's fentanyl death
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The Sonoma County District Attorney has charged two parents with the death of their 15-month-old daughter, who died of a fentanyl overdose in May. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were charged on Thursday with murder and child cruelty stemming from the death of their daughter, Charlotte.
SFPD officer involved shooting ends with suspect surrender, minor injuries
San Francisco police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting between officers and a suspect. SFPD Assistant Chief David Lazar told KTVU his officers were attempting to detain a male suspects in his 50s on Shotwell St. when the man, who had 2 bikes, took off. Lazar says the suspect led officers to 17th St. and Shotwell St. when he started firing what officers believe to be blanks in the direction of police.
Teen dead after police chase ends in crash in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 17-year-old has died after a chase involving California Highway Patrol officers ended in a crash in Vallejo early Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 12:37 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to CHP, officers saw a red Chevrolet pickup traveling at...
Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.
San Francisco releases video of clash between supervisor, sheriff's cadet
SAN FRANCISCO - Surveillance video released Friday shows an incident at San Francisco City Hall in which a sheriff's cadet says Supervisor Shamann Walton berated him and used racial epithets after being asked to take off his belt at a security checkpoint. The video does not have audio, but it's...
1 killed on a San Francisco Muni bus, another injured
Police are investigating a fatal Sunnyvale neighborhood shooting that happened on a Muni bus on Wednesday. One person was killed and another was injured. No arrests have been made. Muni vehicles are equipped with security cameras.
SF Sheriff's Cadet says Board of Supervisor President used racial slurs and threatened him
San Francisco Sheriff's cadet Emare Butler speaks out about the racial slurs and threat he says SF Supervisor Shamann Walton made when he refused to take off his belt while walking through a metal detector at city hall. The supervisor says the Sheriff's Office sensationalized the incident in retaliation for his legislation calling for oversight of the department.
San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured. The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.
Firefighters protect buildings briefly threatened by Martinez brush fire
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Firefighters managed to successfully protect buildings that were briefly threatened in a residential area of Martinez when a wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon. The vegetation fire was burning near the 680 freeway and Arthur Boulevard. The fire was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. on social media....
7 protesters arrested at People's Park
BERKELEY, Calif. - Seven people were arrested Wednesday after protesting UC Berkeley's construction at People's Park, according to UC Berkeley officials. Two police officers were injured during the tumult, authorities said. After a judge ruled Friday that UC Berkeley could begin building on the historic community park to expand student...
San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident
A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
Buildings threatened by Martinez fire
Buildings in a residential area of Martinez are threatened by a wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon. The vegetation fire was burning near the 680 freeway and Arthur Boulevard. Contra Costa Fire said it was a 3-alarm fire that was "threatening structures in the vicinity of 4105 Pacheco Blvd." No...
Oakland firefighters battle blaze at building near airport
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters on Friday morning battled a blaze at a commercial building near the airport, where flames were seen shooting from the roof. The building is at Edgewater drive and Pendleton Way. The building had been previously red tagged. The fire was reported about 6 a.m. There's...
Sideshow spectator makes unexpected recovery after being struck during illegal show
A young father who was seriously injured after being struck by a car at a Vallejo sideshow last month is making a miraculous recovery. He tells us what he plans to do with his second chance at life.
Non-fatal stabbing on BART, trains not stopping at South Hayward station
HAYWARD, Calif. - BART police confirm they are investigating a stabbing on a train Wednesday evening. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Trains are not stopping at South Hayward station as police respond. The transit agency first tweeted about the incident at 8:11 p.m., simply describing it as "police activity."
San Francisco sues over effort to close Laguna Honda hospital
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco’s current and former city attorneys have filed a pair of lawsuits, hoping to stop efforts to close Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center next month, where several patients have died following transfers to other facilities. City Attorney David Chiu on Wednesday asked a U.S....
Police, protesters standoff over Berkeley People's Park; construction on pause
Demonstrators have stopped new housing construction at Berkeley's People's Park after they faced off with police on Wednesday. UC Berkeley recently received clearance to build student housing on the historic landmark where many homeless people reside.
