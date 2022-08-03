Students who missed school days due to COVID get meal refunds

Read on rrobserver.com
New Mexico Back to School Guide: What you need to know as students return to class
The start of school is fast approaching for many students in New Mexico. Here’s everything you need to know as students return to class. Related video above: Security on the increase at APS. First Day of School. Each school district in New Mexico has different start dates for school....
Education poll shows support in New Mexico for school choice, concern for education system
If the majority of adults in NM want education dollars to follow the student to public or private school, then why do they always vote for the Dems who have been opposed it for decades (because it is opposed by the teachers’ unions – a core constituency group)? It was abundantly clear during the Wuhan virus lockdown in NM by May of 2020 that the virus posed no more threat to kids than the common cold. Nonetheless, our schools were shut down for the 5th longest time in the country because the teachers’ unions wanted them shut down and the Dem party in NM sided with the unions over the children. If NM were truly a fair and just state, Governor Grisham and the heads of the teachers’ unions would be indicted for child abuse for what they did to the children of NM during the lockdown.
Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.
New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines
Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox. The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.
Animal Protection New Mexico nonprofit works for enduring change in Las Cruces, statewide
“People care about animals. It’s an issue that cuts across all kinds of demographics,” said Animal Protection New Mexico (APNM) Executive Director Elisabeth Jennings. APNM, a nonprofit that includes retired college professor David Steele of Las Cruces as a board member, has been an advocate for animal rights since 1979.
Environmental group questions safety of federal drinking water contamination levels
NAMBE, NEW MEXICO - A gauge measures water levels on the Rio Nambe amid extreme drought conditions in the area on June 3, 2022 near Nambe, New Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit analyzing water quality issues, collected research from Europe showing that maximum...
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
New Mexico receives over $6 million for workforce training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some federal money is coming to New Mexico and will help with job training programs. The North Central New Mexico Economic Development District is receiving $6.4 million as part of the Good Jobs Challenge. The money will help create the Northern New Mexico Workforce Integration Network (WIN). This will be a healthcare, […]
Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a. federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic. wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and. Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the. Federal Emergency Management...
New Mexico’s pitiful workforce participation rate…updated
The Albuquerque Journal is one of the few media outlets to have caught on to the fact which we’ve been discussing for years, that New Mexico’s workforce participation rate is terrible…and, it got much worse during COVID. The Journal and its sources cited an increase in New Mexicans on SSDI or “disability.”
New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail
Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
Opinion: An Anti-Abortion Lawsuit Has Been Filed in the State of New Mexico
Currently, New Mexico is one of the states where abortion is legal. "In New Mexico, the Legislature has already repealed a 1969 statute that sought to make it a crime to end a pregnancy. Abortion rights are also protected by the Equal Protection Clause and Equal Rights Amendment outlined in the state Constitution, according to the governor’s legal team." —Dan McKay.
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
SAT: New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, Albuquerque police investigate killings of 3 Muslim men, + More
Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash – By Associated Press. Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators...
New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
Who Gets New Mexico’s Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?
New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
