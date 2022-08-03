Federal indictments returned, leaders praise community, ask for continued help

Read on wtov9.com
WDTV
Two Detroit men sentenced for selling drugs in Marion County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Detroit men were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, officials said. Kaemon Bernard-Donyell King, 20, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Wheeling man admits to firearm charge
WHEELING- Darius Alexander Savage, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Savage, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Stealing Firearm from a Dealer.” Savage admitted to stealing three pistols from a licensed firearms dealer in February 2022 in Ohio County. Savage faces up to […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville Police Department welcomes new officer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Steubenville Police Department welcomed a new officer to the team. Jacob Still, a former patrolman for Wells Township, now takes the same role in the city of Steubenville. “I've been looking forward to this moment for a long time,” Still said. “I can't thank...
WTOV 9
Ohio County woman granted early release in DUI resulting in death case
WHEELING, W.Va. — An Ohio County woman sentenced to 3-15 years in jail in a 2020 DUI resulting in death case is getting out after 8 months. Allison Coen completed an inmate-centered G.O.A.L.S. program and will be released on Monday. Coen was driving when her vehicle crashed into a...
West Virginia man found and arrested after stabbing incident
On Friday, August 5, Curtis McGhee, Jr. was arrested in Moundsville and taken to the Northern Regional Jail. Wheeling Police obtained an arrest warrant for McGhee on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing incident on Wheeling Island. McGhee was arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $50,000. Stay with 7News […]
WTRF
Wheeling police looking for Curtis McGhee Jr.
WHEELING, W.Va. )WTRF) – Wheeling Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Curtis McGhee, Jr., on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing Incident on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into...
WDTV
Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was charged after officers said he threatened to kidnap a woman at a home in May. On May 30, Nevin Daniels, 28, struck a woman, drug her into a closet, shut the door and secured it so she could not escape, according to a criminal complaint.
Man charged after troopers find dozens of Suboxone strips in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers say they found dozens of Suboxone strips while on patrol in Marion County. Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid dependence, but the substance can be addictive itself. On Wednesday, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police […]
Woman arrested in connection of Homewood double shooting
A 20-year old woman was arrested Friday night in connection to a double shooting in Homewood on August 4th. Temani Lewis of Wilkinsburg is now in the Allegheny County Jail, pending an arraignment on charges in connection with the shooting.
WTOV 9
Moundsville Police investigating string of car break-ins
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Breaking and entering of cars along Moundsville streets is becoming more prevalent. Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says they’ve received as many as five reports in one day, mostly from people who are not locking their doors and leaving valuables inside the cars. One...
No criminal charges expected after group of children allegedly ransack Fayette County home
A Fayette County man came home Wednesday to find his Masontown house ransacked, windows broken and a complete mess inside — allegedly at the hands of several children. ”My side door was open to my house and came up on the porch and found a big pile of all my food, everything,” Justin Fenton said.
Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house
OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County
A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
Man attempted suicide out of building in Wheeling
UPDATE: Wheeling police say the man attempted suicide WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday. Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers. Wheeling Police were on the scene investigating. The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital. There is no information on the […]
WTOV 9
New equipment for police high on wish list for Weirton Finance Committee
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Weirton Finance Committee met on Wednesday and spoke about funding for new police equipment. That includes new police cruisers, cameras, and laptops for the officers. "Every year we buy police cars,” said Fred Marsh, Chairman, Weirton Finance Committee. “Out of all the vehicles in...
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
WTOV 9
Two dead after car accelerates into Monroe County senior living apartment
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — Two people are dead after a car drove into a senior living facility Wednesday in Monroe County. According to the Woodsfield Police Department, the call came in at 12:50 p.m. A resident was leaving the facility with a passenger when the car accelerated into the living...
WTOV 9
Section of State Route 800 dedicated to construction worker killed on the job
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A new section of State Route 800 has been dedicated as a memorial highway. A 1-mile stretch of the route was dedicated to Steven Cook, a worker who was struck and killed while working in a construction zone in 2017. The memorial was set up...
WTRF
Kids, dad in probable Ohio explosion remain hospitalized in critical condition
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Taylor Long has received updated information from Powhatan Point fire officials on the condition of those injured in Tuesday’s probable explosion at a house in the village. 3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County. The fire caused three people to...
