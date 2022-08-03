Texans Caring for Texans to recognize state employees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo district, more than 50 people representing multiple state agencies will be honored at the 27th annual Texans Caring for Texans ceremony on Thursday.

As noted by TxDOT, the annual state employee recognition ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

During the recognition ceremony, speakers and notable guests are expected to include Texas State Senator Kel Seliger, Texas State Representative Four Price, WT Executive Vice President and Provost Neil Terry, and Texas Health and Human Services Deputy Executive Commissioner for Access and Eligibility Services Wayne Salter. TxDOT added that Salter is expected to deliver the keynote address.

“The State of Texas has many dedicated and hard-working employees who make important decisions affecting the lives of Texans every day,” said TxDOT, “The Texans Caring for Texans Task Force offers each state agency in the Panhandle’s 26 counties an opportunity to recognize the positive impact these public employees make in their communities.”

The event announcement noted that the agencies represented in Thursday’s ceremony will include: