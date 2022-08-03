ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans Caring for Texans to recognize state employees

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOztx_0h3K7Egm00

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo district, more than 50 people representing multiple state agencies will be honored at the 27th annual Texans Caring for Texans ceremony on Thursday.

As noted by TxDOT, the annual state employee recognition ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

During the recognition ceremony, speakers and notable guests are expected to include Texas State Senator Kel Seliger, Texas State Representative Four Price, WT Executive Vice President and Provost Neil Terry, and Texas Health and Human Services Deputy Executive Commissioner for Access and Eligibility Services Wayne Salter. TxDOT added that Salter is expected to deliver the keynote address.

“The State of Texas has many dedicated and hard-working employees who make important decisions affecting the lives of Texans every day,” said TxDOT, “The Texans Caring for Texans Task Force offers each state agency in the Panhandle’s 26 counties an opportunity to recognize the positive impact these public employees make in their communities.”

The event announcement noted that the agencies represented in Thursday’s ceremony will include:

  • Amarillo College
  • Clarendon College
  • Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center
  • Texas Department of Agriculture
  • Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Clements Unit)
  • Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
  • Texas Health and Human Services
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Texas Department of Transportation (Amarillo and Childress districts)
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Medicine
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • West Texas A&M University

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo asking for the public’s help in combating mosquitoes; partnering with Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With recent rainfalls, come an increase in mosquitos, and the City of Amarillo is doing what it can to stop the overpopulation of the insect. Amarillo Environmental Health Director, Anthony Spanel said mosquitos start showing up in March and are around until September or October. He said the city is out […]
AMARILLO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Childress, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon ISD will host ‘I Heart Canyon’ at Conner Park

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from Canyon ISD invite the community to “I Heart Canyon” from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 10 at Conner Park. According to a Canyon ISD Facebook post, this event is to encourage teachers, administrators, and students before the school year begins. Officials said the event will include; […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo releases official Civic Center funding petition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s city secretary’s office provided MyHighPlains.com with the official petition surrounding the repeal of the Civic Center funding ordinance, which passed on a 4-1 vote during a late May City Council meeting. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a group of 12 Amarillo citizens came together […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Beta Sigma Phi honors local first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organization officials, the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will honor first responders on Friday morning at the Amarillo Police Department. The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, said organizers, will deliver homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 local locations on Friday including the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kel Seliger
Washington Examiner

Abbott faces backlash on Operation Lone Star with border protests this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Activists from progressive immigrant rights groups will descend on four cities across Texas this weekend to protest how Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has spent billions of dollars mobilizing thousands of state troopers and military to the Mexican border in the past year. Protesters will rally in...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Texas#Txdot#West Texas A M University#Wt Executive#Texans Task Force
KRQE News 13

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday morning at the age of 90. According to the message, Bishop Yanta served the diocese from 1997 to 2008. Officials wrote that funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Once information becomes public, a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy