Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Uplift is the first school network in Dallas to open its doors to over 22,000 students for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, August 3rd and will be rolling out updated health and safety guidelines for its 22,000+ students and 2,000+ staff. The world that our schools operate in has become increasingly complex over the past few years with rising levels of divisiveness, increasing gun violence, and a continuing global pandemic. Despite all these factors, Uplift schools remain a place of consistency, care, support, and high expectations for students. Uplift is one community and each of the teachers, counsellors, parents, and donors contribute to a culture of healing centered schools.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO