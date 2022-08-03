Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals

Read on blueribbonnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierPlano, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue
Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
sachsenews.com
GISD approves student code of conduct
In anticipation of students returning to campuses this coming week, Garland ISD trustees considered a final set of policy changes before the first day of classes. The board received the annual update to its student code of conduct during the Tuesday, July 26, regular meeting. Executive Director of Student Services...
starlocalmedia.com
Four things Mesquite ISD parents and students should know before school starts
As a new school year approaches, Mesquite ISD has continued evolving to enhance the education provided to its students. From continued learning loss recovery to expanded programs at Vanguard High School, here are four things parents and students should know before the first day of school:. New programs and initiatives.
Frisco ISD Desperately Looking To Fill School Bus Drivers Positions
Less than a week away from the start of classes, school districts across North Texas are desperately hiring. Although teaching positions are a top priority, transportation departments are also facing shortages. According to CBSDFW, Frisco ISD needs to fill about 50 positions in this department alone — and not just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasisd.org
Pease Elementary welcomes Bushman Elementary students into their family as Dallas ISD builds new campus
Approximately 300 students and 18 staffers from W.W. Bushman Elementary will start the 2022-23 school year as new members of the Elisha M. Pease Elementary School family. Pease Elementary will serve as a temporary home for students from both campuses while Dallas ISD builds a new school that will host 1,000 students.
buffalonynews.net
Uplift Education is the First to Open Doors to Over 22,000 Students for the 2022-23 School Year
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Uplift is the first school network in Dallas to open its doors to over 22,000 students for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, August 3rd and will be rolling out updated health and safety guidelines for its 22,000+ students and 2,000+ staff. The world that our schools operate in has become increasingly complex over the past few years with rising levels of divisiveness, increasing gun violence, and a continuing global pandemic. Despite all these factors, Uplift schools remain a place of consistency, care, support, and high expectations for students. Uplift is one community and each of the teachers, counsellors, parents, and donors contribute to a culture of healing centered schools.
starlocalmedia.com
Here are three things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as back to school season approaches
School zone lights throughout Lewisville, Carrollton and Flower Mound will flash again as parents in Lewisville ISD bring their children back to school on Wednesday. With back-to-school season now in full swing, here are some things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as they venture into the new year.
Frisco ISD opens clinic for free employee health and wellness services
Vanessa Walls, president of the Northern Market for Children's Health, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony on Aug. 4 surrounded by Frisco ISD faculty, school board members and community leaders. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Frisco ISD now offers free health care for district employees at its new employee clinic. "The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockwall Music Teachers Association announces Glynda King Scholarship winners
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 2, 2022) The Rockwall Music Teachers Association recently announced the recipients of its newly established Glynda King Piano Leadership and Service Scholarship. The scholarship , which was open to the entire community, was created in honor of Glynda King – a beloved piano teacher, friend, community pianist...
keranews.org
Own a home in Plano? Your tax rate will be lower. But your tax bill will be higher.
Tax appraisals for properties in the area have gone up, which means the taxable value has increased. Bo Baffin, the chief appraiser for Collin County, said the rising home values in Collin County are following a statewide trend. “Over the last couple of years, the residential property values have exploded,...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Council Approves Tax Exemption Raise for Seniors and Disabled Residents
With rising property values impacting residents, the Irving City Council began examining ways it could provide some relief to homeowners. On June 30, the City Council approved increasing the existing over 65/disabled person exemption from $45,000 to $50,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-23. This exemption allows eligible homeowners to exclude a portion of their home’s value from assessment, reducing their tax bill. The exemption increase takes effect for property tax bills to be issued this fall and due in January.
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These North Texas shopping centers are hosting back-to-school denim drives to help teachers, community
It's back-to-school season and North Texas is celebrating. Throughout the month of August, the community will be hosting tons of events to help students, teachers and the community.
starlocalmedia.com
How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years
Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years. According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
fox7austin.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Highland Village resident makes easy transition into real estate
For more than two decades, Chandra Linquist helped people breathe easier as a respiratory therapist. It is with that same passion that she now finds people their dream homes. The longtime Highland Village resident changed careers in September 2020 in the midst of the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at Medical City Lewisville.
Meals on Wheels, Rest Haven to host FREE Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County and Rest Haven Funeral Home and Memorial Park will present, “Caring for the Caregiver,” the Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Reflections at Rest Haven, 500 State Highway 66 East in Rockwall.
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
Rockwall-based Patriot Paws Service Dogs celebrates International Assistance Dogs Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 5, 2022) – Patriot PAWS Service Dogs is honored to partake in Assistance Dog’s International’s celebration of ‘International Assistance Dogs Week.’ The awareness campaign (taking place August 7 – 13) sheds light on the incredible, life changing work that Assistance Dogs, and people at the other end of the leash, make possible.
Rockwall Fine Art Show & Sale coming this fall, call for artists underway
ROCKWALL, TX August 5, 2022) The Rockwall Art League Juried Fine Art Show & Sale is one of the signature events of the year. It celebrates contemporary art in a variety of mediums. Now more than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to showcase regional artists and provide...
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0