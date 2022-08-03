ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Georgia detention officer arrested, charged with selling drugs to inmates

By Jolyn Hannah
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtpxz_0h3K6dWc00

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A Troup County detention officer is under arrest and facing allegations that he was selling drugs to inmates.

According to a news release from Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Michael Crowder, 23, has been arrested and charged with four counts of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, four counts of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates, and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Alabama Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges

Crowder has been employed as a detention officer at the center since January 2022, according to Smith.

The investigation into Crowder began a month ago following allegations that he was bringing narcotic drugs into the jail and was selling the drugs to inmates. Investigators said Crowder brought drugs into the detention center on several occasions and was being paid through a third party.

“Every person who joins our staff, is held to a higher standard and I personally tell each of them the consequences they will face should they make the choice to bring contraband in the jail or participate in criminal behavior,” said Sheriff James Woodruff, addressing the charges against Crowder.

According to Smith, inmates involved in buying drugs from Crowder are also facing charges in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

LOVES2LAUGH007
3d ago

Why do these officers risk their jobs like this????? They already know if they cross inmates or don't give them what they want some will tell. This is nonsense!!!

Reply
5
Related
WSB Radio

Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $127K in eyeglasses

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to a fraudulent online scheme that netted her nearly $127,000 in stolen eyeglasses, prosecutors said Thursday. Rachelle Leigh Parker, 39, of Brooks, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking, according to a news release from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. She was sentenced to a 10-year term by a Fayette County Superior Court judge, including a year to be served in jail and nine years on probation, WSB-TV reported. Parker also was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to retailer Warby Parker, according to the television station.
BROOKS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting

UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WJHG-TV

Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Drugs#Detention Center#Methamphetamine#Law Enforcement#The Public Information#Alabama Drug Task Force#Nexstar Media Inc#Broadca
WTVM

Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
COLUMBUS, GA
WBTW News13

Georgia woman caught in Latta gets 18 years in fraud scheme

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was part of a mother-son scheme and was caught in Latta will spend more than 18 years in prison, according to the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Quinae Shamrya Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, identity theft, aggravated identity […]
LATTA, SC
WKRG News 5

Alabama man, on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 murder

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison.  Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on August 04, 2022, David Anthony Pike appeared before Circuit Judge, Honorable Steve Perryman and plead guilty to Murder. […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Gruesome New Details Uncovered in Tallapoosa County Murders

Alabama News Network has uncovered new details in the murders of two people in Tallapoosa County. As we have reported, the case started unfolding Monday morning, when Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says a 12-year-old girl was found walking alone on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. She was taken to a hospital.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
police1.com

Ga. police sergeant dies following four-vehicle crash

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A police sergeant died July 28 from his injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash. Fairburn Police Department Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, was driving an unmarked police vehicle when it collided with a truck, Officer Down Memorial Page reported. The truck spun and crashed into another SUV. Sgt. Astree's car then struck another truck head-on. Astree succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
FAIRBURN, GA
claytoncrescent.org

FBI searches Hill’s office again as new federal case filed

UPDATE 9:20 a.m. 8/2: FBI confirms it was at CCSO “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities;” ADDS source’s claims of lax jail security. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms that FBI agents were at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities.” A reliable source told The Clayton Crescent on Monday that FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Detectives: Dadeville girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for more than a week and given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state. Investigators say she escaped by chewing out of her restraints, damaging the braces on her teeth in the process.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot

ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower

Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy