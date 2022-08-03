ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Chicago, IL
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, teams, more

The first game on the NFL calendar is almost here. Though the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season in what should be an enthralling opener, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to take the field for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to start the preseason schedule.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers

Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Bears#Packers#22 Yards#American Football
FOX Sports

Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NBC Sports Chicago

Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win

Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy