It's not going well for former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky at Steelers training camp
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is competing for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers. While Trubisky has been getting all of the first-team reps, it’s not going so well for the former second-overall pick. According to The Athletic‘s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky “really hasn’t been sharp” as he gets...
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
Charles Harris: Aidan Hutchinson Isn’t a Rookie
Charles Harris is hoping to build off of his career season in 2021.
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Brad Holmes Reveals Key Lions Training Camp Battles
Brad Holmes talks about the training camp battles at tight end and at the linebacker position.
Packers legendary wide receivers talk importance of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame
KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame hosted its 2nd Celebrity Golf Outing event at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler on Friday. There was no shortage of celebrities showing out for the event, as Local 5 News was able to catch up with Packers legendary wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Donald […]
Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, teams, more
The first game on the NFL calendar is almost here. Though the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season in what should be an enthralling opener, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to take the field for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to start the preseason schedule.
saturdaytradition.com
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee. Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the...
FOX Sports
Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
Bryant Young remembers ‘Colby’ in Hall of Fame induction speech
Bryant Young could have rambled on about former teammates and shared more inside stories, but he carved out 2 1/2
Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday
ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win
Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
Packers QB Jordan Love has 'shown a lot of growth' during training camp
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur continues to see promising growth in quarterback Jordan Love during his third NFL training camp, especially over the last handful of practices. The 2020 first-round pick is stacking success, to steal a phrase from former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. “Jordan, it’s been pretty impressive...
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction: How to watch, inductees, more
It’s time to celebrate football greats. The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is back for yet another iteration, this time highlighting six players, an official and a coach. The 2022 class will join 354 other members enshrined in Canton, Ohio, as they earn their title as Hall of Famers.
Kevin O'Connell confirms that the Vikings are having a competition at center
Garrett Bradbury has struggled in camp, but do the Vikings have another option?
