Hobbies

New York hunting and trapping licenses on sale now

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the availability of hunting and trapping licenses, as well as deer management permits, for the 2022-23 season. Licenses are on sale now.

There are multiple ways to get a license or permit. They can be purchased online , by phone at (866) 933-2257, or by visiting an in-person issuing agent . Agents can be found online through a DEC portal, and often include local town municipality offices, Walmart stores, and Dick’s Sporting Goods locations.

“Half-a-million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year and DEC is excited to increase hunting opportunities again this season for long-time hunters and new participants to the sport,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in an announcement on Wednesday. “As always, safety is a top priority and I remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety before heading afield.”

The application deadline is Oct. 1. Deer management permits are noted in particular for allowing hunters to help manage the size of deer herd populations. The chances of obtaining a permit remain roughly the same throughout application season, meaning that hunters need not rush to apply.

First-time hunters must pass one or more courses in order to apply for a license. The number and nature of those courses depend on what license they are seeking. Some are in-person , while others on general safety can be conducted online. All in-person courses are provided free of charge. The online hunter education course and exam costs $19.95. The DEC also operates a $30 bowhunter education certification course.

When hunting, the DEC encourages various safety measures. Hunters should assume every gun is loaded; control their firearm’s muzzle; not touch the trigger until firing; be sure of the target; and wear the signature orange or pink used as a standard garment color by hunters.

Community Policy