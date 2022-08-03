Connecticut state police warn public to keep children, pets out of hot cars

Read on www.fox61.com
Related
4 juveniles arrested for multiple thefts, vehicle crash: Milford police
MILFORD, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts and a vehicle crash in Milford Friday morning. Police said on Friday morning at BJ's in North Haven, a female was pumping gas and four suspects got into her Volkswagen Atlas and drove off. An unmarked vehicle with members of a regional task force found the car shortly after and followed it into Milford.
Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe
MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
Register Citizen
Police: Thieves steal car in North Haven, lead police on crime spree
MILFORD — Police have arrested four people — all of them minors — who they said stole a woman’s car Friday morning while she was pumping gas before going on a multi-town crime spree of snatching people’s belongings. The spree finally ended after the car...
Sonic on the loose: Enfield police look for owners of missing hedgehog
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Although you may know Sonic the Hedgehog from the popular Sega videogame, there’s a real Sonic out there that’s missing from his owners in Enfield. The Enfield Police Department shared photos of a hedgehog they are referring to as “Sonic” on Friday morning that was found stuck in a drainpipe. Hedgehogs, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Man shot in Norwich in critical condition
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
Mother bear and two cubs are freed from a storm drain
Three black bears – a mother and her two cubs – were rescued by police after being trapped in a storm drain outside of Hartford, Conn. It was originally thought they were using the drain as a travel corridor.
Pride flag sign vandalized in Tolland again, residents gather to repair it
TOLLAND, Conn. — Just last month, the pride flag sign in Tolland by the on and off ramp of exit 68 was vandalized. Connecticut state police arrested the suspect last Saturday. The sign was vandalized for a second time and was found toppled over in the grass Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
NBC Connecticut
Sea Gull Euthanized After Person Allegedly Threw Explosive at It in New London: Police
A baby gull had to be euthanized after the City of New London Animal Control Department said someone threw an explosive, such as a firecracker, at the bird. The bird was found in New London Friday morning. It was taken to a local veterinarian where it was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.
Journal Inquirer
Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
New London officer ‘caught’ doing something good
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week. The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one […]
Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
Connecticut horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
A woman is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty charges for allegedly abusing horses at White Birch Farm in Portland.
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1