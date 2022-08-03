ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Filipino restaurant gets permanent spot in Cohoes

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyyaN_0h3K6Dlq00

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Chee-bog, a restaurant serving Filipino food, has found a permanent location in Cohoes. The new restaurant will be at 300 Ontario Street, which is the former location of The Tiny Diney.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Owners Chris “Champ” Peralta and Cindy Tapper-Peralta started selling their food at pop-up locations in 2021. They ran the pop-ups out of Carmen’s Cafe in Troy and exclusively offered carry-out. They were also a vendor at the Troy Asia Night Market and Wolf Hollow Brewing.

The owners said they started the pop-ups in hopes of one day owning their own restaurant. They wanted to start out small while they got to know the market.

Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues

“We first came across the building when it came on the market in 2020 and were immediately struck by its potential,” said the owners. “We were looking for a small location to fit our budget and keep costs down. But we also wanted a thriving, close-knit community — we were fortunate to find both with this spot.”

The owners said their Filipino food is a combination of sweet, salty, and sour that has flavors from Spanish, Chinese, Indonesian, and Malaysian cooking. Their food includes grilled BBQ meats, sweet and sour sauces, and mounds of rice.

New cat-themed store opens in downtown Schenectady

“Our neighbors at Cafe Con Mel have some delicious Filipino items on the menu but that isn’t their primary focus,” said the owners. “We will be the only exclusively Filipino restaurant in the area that we’re aware of.”

Peralta and Tapper-Peralta are currently in the process of renovating the building. They’re hoping to open in mid-September. You can stay up to date with the restaurant and look for an official opening date on the Chee-bog Instagram page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Month of hot sauces comes to Lake George area

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - August is a hot month, with temperatures hitting the 90s this week. If you're trying to stay cool, stick around Lake George - but if you're something of a heat-seeker, a spot on the Adirondack Northway has something special in store.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street

Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cohoes, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Cohoes, NY
Cohoes, NY
Lifestyle
Cohoes, NY
Restaurants
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7

License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
GREENFIELD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Area eateries shift gears, close due to heat

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do: stay out.
SCOTIA, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Adam Savage, executive chef, ready for 1,000!

Queensbury Hotel general manager Tyler Herrick says that adding in their brand new catering kitchen, they’ll be able to do “800 to 1,000” dinners a night. No sweat, says Chef Adam Savage, the hotel’s executive chef and Director of Culinary for Spruce Hospitality Group. “I was...
QUEENSBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Filipino#Cooking#Food Drink#Chee#Carmen S Cafe#Wolf Hollow Brewing#Spanish#Chinese#Indonesian#Malaysian
Hudson Valley Post

Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?

Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

New Business Being Built on Wolf Road That’s Not a Restaurant!

It seems when we talk about a new business being built on Wolf Road in Colonie it's a new restaurant. Well, this time it's a business that has been in the Capital Region for a century and has outgrown its current location. It will be built between a bunch of restaurants on Wolf Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.5 The Team

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Cheese tour coming to Washington County

If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
AMSTERDAM, NY
iheart.com

Filming of "The Gilded Age" Taking Place un Albany Over The Next Few Weeks

Filming of the popular HBO series "The Gilded Age" will be taking place in Albany over the next few weeks. As a result, from Friday through August 27th there will be parking restrictions and road closures in effect in multiple locations around the city. Normal parking regulations are also going to be suspended during filming in several areas such as Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue and Quail Street to South Swan Street as well as all of Washington Park and Englewood Place. For more information, visit albanyny.gov.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend

TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat

The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy