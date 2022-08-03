Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
magnoliareporter.com
Two people want to be McNeil mayor
The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
KTAL
Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins’ Response to Disqualification Decision
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement to Judge Brady O'Callaghan's ruling, stating Perkins was disqualified from running for the office of Mayor of Shreveport in the current upcoming election. The statement, released by Assistant Communications Director Lyman Lasco McKellar reads:. "We have read the Court’s decision and we respectfully...
KTAL
Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell
Caldwell served as pastor of Greenacres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell. CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …. CPSO investigates fiery 18-wheeler, train crash. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
KTAL
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
KTAL
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 40 Years for the Murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 40 Years for the Murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second-degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KTAL
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
KTAL
Shreveport man arrested in Monroe accused of arousing himself in public in front of minors
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on a city bus stop bench arousing himself.
KSLA
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
KTAL
Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of mail carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier. Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.
KTBS
Shreveport native becomes first Black 4-star general in US Marine Corps history
WASHINGTON, DC - A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general. The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years. According to Stars and...
Why Are Businesses in Bossier Avoiding Accepting Cash?
Why Are Certain Businesses in Bossier Being so Weird About Cash?. Recently I went to one of my favorite places for a quick dinner and I walked away with a weird unsettled feeling. Everything was fine, but I missed an alert posted out front of the eatery, I say I missed the sign because clearly, I was not the only one who missed it.
