Shreveport, LA

Two people want to be McNeil mayor

The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
MCNEIL, AR
KTAL

Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell

Caldwell served as pastor of Greenacres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell. CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …. CPSO investigates fiery 18-wheeler, train crash. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 40 Years for the Murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 40 Years for the Murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second-degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
klax-tv.com

Postal Employee shot while delivering mail

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of mail carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier. Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.
SHREVEPORT, LA

