CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO