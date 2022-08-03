ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Atlas Air Stock Is Soaring Again Today

By Lou Whiteman
Motley Fool
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August Without Any Hesitation

Amazon's current businesses and new markets give it significant growth potential. Apple should remain a big winner with its iPhone ecosystem. Markel offers solid growth prospects, diversification, and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Roku Stock Crash: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Roku’s slowing revenue growth and expanding losses are concerning investors. The pullback in advertising budgets induced by the slowdown in the economy is hurting Roku. Volatility in share prices can be tough to handle, but Roku’s business fundamentals still look solid. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Amazon Air#Air Worldwide#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Apollo Global Management
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings

These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy in August

Enbridge is pouring resources into expanding its clean energy business, and boosting its natural gas segment too. Kinder Morgan expects record results this year, but the market is still punishing its stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Lower on Friday

Amazon is shelling out $1.7 billion in cold, hard cash for the maker of robotic vacuums. The deal follows a long pattern of Amazon investing to offer customers a selection of smart home devices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunged. Here's Why.

The company's restructuring plan is off to a rough start. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Dutch Bros Stock Jumped 18% in July

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of coffee shop chain Dutch...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy This World-Class Fintech Stock While It's Down 49%

PayPal's growth will vastly improve once eBay is completely out of the picture. The company's move to reduce its cost structure should boost its margins in the coming years. Despite its recent jump, PayPal still trades at an alluring valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (IRTC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (IRTC -2.45%) Q2...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Repligen Surged This Week

Repligen joined its peer, Danaher, in forecasting robust underlying growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Silvergate Capital Shares Skyrocketed 74% Higher In July

Silvergate benefited as the crypto market as a whole stabilized and bounced back last month. Then, the stock skyrocketed on a pristine earnings report. Even so, Silvergate and the leading cryptocurrencies still trade far below their recent highs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

Investors piled into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in early morning action today. Given the company's Q2 earnings were essentially in line with expectations, the stock has largely retreated since. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT 1.12%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

Microsoft saw strength across its largest business segments last quarter. Next quarter's projections were everything investors could hope for. However, the stock is still expensive on a price-to-earnings basis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Enerplus Resources Fund (ERF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Enerplus Resources Fund (ERF 8.15%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy