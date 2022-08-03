Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations to learn about foster parenting

Read on www.oc-breeze.com
Orange County families can get free back-to-school supplies from non-profit
This back-to-school season, a nonprofit organization in Orange County is assisting families in saving money by providing free school supplies to every school-aged kid who undergoes a health checkup.
oc-breeze.com
Hospitalized kids at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach enjoy a day at the “beach”
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach brought the beach to the hospital for pediatric patients who are currently receiving treatment at Miller Children’s & Women’s and the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village outpatient centers.
kclu.org
Providing back to school backpacks to some families in need in Ventura County
School backpacks are being filled with supplies like pens, glue sticks, and notepads, in Westlake Village on Friday. 150 of them to be exact, which are being loaded into a van and will be given to local non-profit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Ventura County. "They reached out to us and...
oc-breeze.com
OC Health Care Agency’s new OC Navigator platform makes finding local resources easy
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) is proud to announce the launch of the OC Navigator, an online resource navigation tool designed to help community members connect with local mental health, substance use treatment and supportive resources including physical, transportation, education, housing, childcare, and more. Funded by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Innovation component, the OC Navigator project was activated to facilitate access to diverse local resources targeted to their unique individual needs.
theavtimes.com
New child care funding available to AV families
PALMDALE – Between the rising costs of groceries, gas, and rent, many families have little to no money left over to pay for child care, which is now more expensive than in-state college tuition in California. But many local families may not know that Child Care Resource Center, can help them pay for the cost of child care during the hours they need it.
citypridemagazine.com
L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Centers Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies in August￼
LOS ANGELES – L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college on August 5th in Inglewood. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.
NBC Los Angeles
Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler
The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release. The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Ventura County Fair returns after pandemic absence with food, music, rides
From funnel cakes to Ferris wheels, the Ventura County Fair has returned after cancellations caused by the pandemic.
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
oc-breeze.com
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva honors outstanding leaders in north Orange County
On Saturday, July 30, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (Fullerton – D) hosted an intimate celebration to honor several exceptional community leaders who live or work within the 65th Assembly District and acknowledge their significant impact in the community. “In the spirit of appreciation, I want to recognize this incredible group...
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Ventura County Reporter
TRADITION IN TRANSITION | The Ventura County Fair returns from 2022, with old favorites and new changes
PICTURED: The Ventura County Fair is back in swing for the first time in three years. Photo submitted. As Barbara Quaid looks back at 50 years of service to the community through her leadership at the Ventura County Fair, it’s people that come to mind more than spectacle. When asked what her favorite thing about the fair is, Quaid does not talk about cheering concert crowds or the youth livestock auction. Instead, she answers with just two words.
3,000 Ventura County students start the year with backpacks filled with school supplies after ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Roughly 3,000 Ventura County students who are experiencing homelessness will head to school with new backpacks stuffed to the brim with essential school supplies thanks to United Way of Ventura County's 'Stuff the Bus' campaign. The post 3,000 Ventura County students start the year with backpacks filled with school supplies after ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police contact homeless individuals frequenting private parking lot
According to a series of tweets by the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Huntington Beach Homeless Task Force (HTF) regularly patrols the City in an effort to offer help and services to those experiencing homelessness. In particular, on Thursday, August 4, the HTF visited a private parking lot with the...
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
oc-breeze.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: See good – do good
Psalms 37:3 Trust in the LORD, and do good; dwell in the land and befriend faithfulness. About a month ago, our church took a team to help a faith-based nonprofit show kindness to refugees on the island of Lesvos, Greece. It was a great time. Each day we were able to bless, encourage, help, show kindness, and do good to people who have found themselves in a refugee situation. These displaced people have been through much difficulty. It was an honor to help and bring a bit of goodness into their life. Doing good is a good thing. Many articles express benefits of doing good. Doing good decreases stress, brings on better physical health, infuses a positive outlook, increases happiness, promotes mental health, and some articles say it makes us more attractive! Doing good is a good thing. It also helps us move out of or keep us from a victim mentality. That mindset where we blame others, believe the world is against us, run from responsibility, and take on an entitlement stance where we feel we are owed much. Seeing good and doing good can help us not to slip into that attitude.
theavtimes.com
U.S. News & World Report names Palmdale Regional Medical Center a high performing hospital for kidney failure, heart failure and COPD
PALMDALE – U.S. News & World Report has named Palmdale Regional Medical Center as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for kidney failure, heart failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
beverlypress.com
Hospital receives high marks for stroke treatment
CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The medical center has also launched telestroke services to provide timely...
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
