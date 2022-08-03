Fightful Joshi Journal (8/3/22) | 5STAR Begins, Hikaru Shida vs. Ibuki Hoshi, And More

Read on www.fightful.com
stillrealtous.com
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
wrestlinginc.com
How Many Athletes Were Signed From WWE’s SummerSlam Tryouts?
Of all the memorable moments and surprises from WWE SummerSlam weekend, one of the major takeaways came from the WWE tryouts held just before the event, involving over 50 collegiate athletes and including NBA star Dwight Howard. The former Los Angeles Laker cut a memorable promo during the tryout, referring to himself as “Sho’nuff” in a reference from the movie “The Last Dragon.” The tryouts became even more newsworthy when WWE talent Paul Heyman appeared, wishing the tryouts good luck and sitting in on their performances with Triple H.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Biggest Regret From His Feud With The Rock
During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Triple H were two of the biggest stars in WWE, and they went on to have a rivalry that went on for years. Triple H and The Rock had some classic matches, but they never got to have a one on one match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
MMA Fighting
Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell headed to Dec. 3 UFC event
UFC-ranked flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Matt Schnell will meet at a UFC event scheduled for Dec. 3, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting after an initial report from MMA Junkie. Nicolau and Schnell respectively reside at No. 7 and No. 8 in the promotion’s...
mmanews.com
Khamzat Chimaev Dismisses Hefty Odds In Nate Diaz Fight
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev isn’t paying attention to the betting odds in his favor ahead of his Nate Diaz matchup at UFC 279. Chimaev will face Diaz in one of the most highly anticipated headliners of the year at UFC 279 on Sept. 10. The fight puts two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC against one another in a five-round grudge match.
UFC・
Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler set for WWE Clash at the Castle: Updated match card after Aug. 5 SmackDown
Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. WWE SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror, meaning that the focus will be on their next premium live event, which just so happens to take place on Labor Day weekend. That event will be Clash at the Castle, taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. We already know that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the show, but there was one new match added.
Gauntlet Match For SmackDown Women's Title Shot, Roman Reigns, And More Set For 8/5 WWE SmackDown
Seven women will battle for a title shot on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE has officially announced a gauntlet match with Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville for Friday's show. The winner will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle.
PWMania
Two Matches and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown
For tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, a number of things have been revealed. The SmackDown preview was posted on the WWE website along with three announcements, featuring two matches and a segment. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address his Clash at the Castle challenger Drew McIntyre on the...
FOX Sports
Karrion Kross returns as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre face each other on SmackDown
Roman Reigns returned to Friday Night SmackDown after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in one of the most brutal matches in WWE history. The Universal Champion addressed Drew McIntyre before Karrion Kross made his shocking return.
Report: Ric Flair's Last Match Drew Gate Of Over $448,000 And 24,000 PPV Buys
Ric Flair's Last Match was one of the biggest independent shows ever. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Ric Flair's Last Match drew over 6,800 fans for a live gate revenue of $448,502. Meltzer also reports that the show drew between 20,000 and 25,000 buys via streaming PPV buys and nearly 4,200 more through linear PPV.
AAW Championship Match, 1 Called Manders vs. Mat Fitchett Added To Impact Emergence
A new match has just been added to IMPACT Emergence, set to take place August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. IMPACT Wrestling's Twitter account had posted the news that the AAW Pro Wrestling Championship will be on the line at their Emergence event. The Twitter post had announced...
James Storm Wants Beer Money Reunion, WWE Stars Upset With Liv Morgan Being Booed, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 6, 2022. -Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton have both commented on the Friday Night SmackDown fans booing Liv Morgan during her promo on the show. -James Storm had responded to a tweet about a potential Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode....
WWE Producers For Raw & Smackdown In Vince McMahon's First Week Out Of Power
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw for July 25. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce. - Riddle & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes. Smackdown 7/29:. - GOOD OLD FASHIONED DONNYBROOK: Chris pARK. - McAfee-Corbin altercation: Adam Pearce. - Aliya vs. Lacey...
Shane McMahon Isn't Factored Into Immediate WWE Plans
Last week, Fightful Select reported additional details behind Shane McMahon no longer being used in WWE after Vince McMahon took exception and blamed him for a "chaotic" 2022 Royal Rumble. In the report, Fightful noted that Vince McMahon had no plans to ever use Shane McMahon on screen again, to...
Derby City Street Fight! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/4/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 4, 2022. - PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight. - Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner. - Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus for the Digital Media Championship. - Masha Slamovich...
The Usos Tell Sami Zayn To Step Up, Moxley Wins Battle With Mancer | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 6, 2022:. - The Usos told Sami Zayn that he needed to step up on Friday night. "The Honorary Uce" repeatedly tried to make his way into Roman Reigns' locker room, but the brothers stopped him. They tried to stall him, but when Zayn forced the issue and asked if he was even a member of the group, Jimmy and Jey told him that if he didn't rise to their level, he'd have to take his Bloodline shirt off.
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why Wrestlers Don't Like Taking The Giant Swing
Claudio Castagnoli has made a career out of making people dizzy. Claudio is one of the most diverse performers in wrestling, blending strength, speed, athleticism, and technical ability into one package. He shows off his strength, and balance, in nearly every match as grabs his opponent for a giant swing, lifting them by the legs and spinning them around.
Josh Woods Signed To AEW/ROH Agreement
Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
NFL・
Ciampa: I'm The Greatest Sports Entertainer Of All Time
Ciampa had a night to remember on Monday's WWE Raw when he won a triple threat match featuring Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and then went on to defeat AJ Styles later in the night. The two victories earned him a shot at Bobby Lashley and...
