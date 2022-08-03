ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

By Tommy Carroll
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wfgr.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
candgnews.com

Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Flat Rock, MI
Government
City
Monroe, MI
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Oakland County, MI
Pets & Animals
County
Livingston County, MI
State
Ohio State
City
Rockwood, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Wixom, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Livingston County, MI
Government
Oakland County, MI
Government
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Flat Rock, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Dexter, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Lifestyle
Oakland County, MI
Lifestyle
Livingston County, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Belleville, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Livingston County, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Great Lakes#Fish#Osha#Kayaks#Fox#Tribar Manufacturing#Kensington
WOOD

Funnel Clouds Thursday PM

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year

You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
US 103.1

Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House

If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy