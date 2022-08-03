State launches program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses, social workers

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Office of the Attorney General focuses on protecting Connecticut's public interests. They also serve as a legal counsel for all of the state agencies. As the primaries approach, there is a Democratic incumbent looking to continue his time as AG. There are no challengers from the left to make for a true Democrat primary race in August, but there is one Republican candidate ready to represent their party in this summertime election as well as in the November election.

