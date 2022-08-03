State launches program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses, social workers

Read on www.fox61.com
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
HARTFORD, Conn — Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be...
Connecticut launches new reproductive rights website, information number
CONNECTICUT, USA — As the state continues to bolster its rights for someone to seek an abortion, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the launch of a new website and telephone number for reproductive rights. Starting Friday, people can call 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit this website for information about reproductive rights...
Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace
HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
Hundreds of kids turn out for 9th annual Race4Chase to honor Sandy Hook victim
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — About 500 children from across Connecticut gathered at Camp Sloper in Southington Saturday morning for the finale of their six-week Race4Chase triathlon program. The program honors Chase Kowalski, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting at the age of 7. Chase's parents, Rebecca and Stephen,...
State allocates additional funding for new boiler, security upgrades at VA Rocky Hill campus
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The State of Connecticut is investing over $5 million in state funding to make additional renovations and improvements to the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Rocky Hill. The State Bond Commission approved more than $5.1 million in funding. Around $4.3 million of it will...
2022 Connecticut primary elections guide: Who is running for State Treasurer and Comptroller?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Who is running for Connecticut State Treasurer and for State Comptroller this midterm election cycle?. Since 1639, Connecticut has required a treasurer to keep track of the state's finances. The overall responsibilities of the Treasurer and its office include:. Enhancing financial integrity and soundness of Treasury...
Connecticut breweries facing cutbacks with nationwide carbon dioxide shortage
HARTFORD, Conn. — Curt Cameron, president of Thomas Hooker Brewing Company, said they are noticing cutbacks. He recently found out they will be getting 70% of their typical allotment of CO2 from their supplier due to a plant failure, but he's hoping they'll be able to make due. Carbon...
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
State announces COVID back-to-school guidelines, relaxes protocols for 2022-2023 school year
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's state education leaders and public health officials rolled out COVID-19 back-to-school guidance for the upcoming school year. The message for this school year is, “we've come a long way.”. State education officials said this school year is vastly different than last school year, starting...
Attorney General announces nationwide anti-robocall initiative
HARTFORD, Conn. — Everyone is tired of those calls asking if you want to extend your car's warrantee. The good news is that there may be an end in sight. Officials from the state Attorney General's office will be taking a leadership role in a nationwide task force to investigate the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
2022 Connecticut election: Who is running for state Attorney General?
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Office of the Attorney General focuses on protecting Connecticut's public interests. They also serve as a legal counsel for all of the state agencies. As the primaries approach, there is a Democratic incumbent looking to continue his time as AG. There are no challengers from the left to make for a true Democrat primary race in August, but there is one Republican candidate ready to represent their party in this summertime election as well as in the November election.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Connecticut, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK — Connecticut, New York City and three states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday. The agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. New York City and California had initially...
Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat
MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
Connecticut primary candidates on controversial issues: abortion, gun control, inflation
HARTFORD, Conn. — There are controversial issues on Connecticut’s primary ballot this year like gun control, abortion and the economy. In the wake of multiple recent mass shootings, Connecticut legislators are taking the reigns of the conversation. Friday, the U.S. House passed legislation banning certain semi-automatic guns, but...
School bus drivers wanted across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — With more than 1,000 vacancies for school bus drivers statewide, the Connecticut School Transportation Association is holding a weeklong bus driver recruitment that got underway Monday. With school bus driver staffing down by anywhere from 5% to 25% across Connecticut, the state is developing creative...
Ways to save on your summer energy bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — As temperatures heat up, you are likely to crank up the air conditioning or fan inside your home to cool off, but there are some simple ways you can save on your energy bill this summer. Setting the thermostat higher when you’re not home can help...
Connecticut state police warn public to keep children, pets out of hot cars
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — With the recent hot weather spell, it's a good reminder to keep pets and children out of hot cars, and for anyone who may witness anyone left in a hot car in distress, a Good Samaritan Law can help save their life. It only takes about...
Court: Police justified in entering Willimantic home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year sentence...
Connecticut cooling centers opened as heat wave continues
HARTFORD, Conn. — As our second heat wave of the season continues into Friday, cooling centers throughout the state are opening up. Thursday will be the hottest day with a heat index reaching over 100 degrees. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Heat Advisory as well as a poor air quality alert from Fairfield, New Haven, and northern Middlesex counties.
