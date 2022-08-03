ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State launches program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses, social workers

FOX 61
FOX 61
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
FOX 61

A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
FOX 61

Attorney General announces nationwide anti-robocall initiative

HARTFORD, Conn. — Everyone is tired of those calls asking if you want to extend your car's warrantee. The good news is that there may be an end in sight. Officials from the state Attorney General's office will be taking a leadership role in a nationwide task force to investigate the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

2022 Connecticut election: Who is running for state Attorney General?

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Office of the Attorney General focuses on protecting Connecticut's public interests. They also serve as a legal counsel for all of the state agencies. As the primaries approach, there is a Democratic incumbent looking to continue his time as AG. There are no challengers from the left to make for a true Democrat primary race in August, but there is one Republican candidate ready to represent their party in this summertime election as well as in the November election.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Social Workers#Nursing Shortage#State#The Ct Health Horizons
FOX 61

Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

School bus drivers wanted across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — With more than 1,000 vacancies for school bus drivers statewide, the Connecticut School Transportation Association is holding a weeklong bus driver recruitment that got underway Monday. With school bus driver staffing down by anywhere from 5% to 25% across Connecticut, the state is developing creative...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
FOX 61

Ways to save on your summer energy bill

HARTFORD, Conn. — As temperatures heat up, you are likely to crank up the air conditioning or fan inside your home to cool off, but there are some simple ways you can save on your energy bill this summer. Setting the thermostat higher when you’re not home can help...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut cooling centers opened as heat wave continues

HARTFORD, Conn. — As our second heat wave of the season continues into Friday, cooling centers throughout the state are opening up. Thursday will be the hottest day with a heat index reaching over 100 degrees. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Heat Advisory as well as a poor air quality alert from Fairfield, New Haven, and northern Middlesex counties.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy