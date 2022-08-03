ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local non-profit provides free healthcare to underserved community

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos has teamed up with Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine, and Midland Memorial Hospital to provide free basic healthcare to underserved adults living in the area. Casa de Amigos says that the purpose behind the partnership is to help adults in […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Health
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Health
NewsWest 9

Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive

MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Midland Tx

Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

ECISD addresses bus concerns

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#14 18#Isd#Midland Memorial Hospital#The Midland Isd Facebook
yourbasin.com

MISD’s first day of school need to know’s

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsWest 9

ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

The City of Odessa release the cost to repair water pipe break

The Andrews Mustangs bring an experienced and talented senior class into the 2022 season; a group that’s had championship aspirations since grade school. After customer has bike stolen, local business surprsies him with new one. Updated: 14 hours ago. West Texas Nutrition raised the money for a new bike...
ODESSA, TX
cbs19news

Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records show 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Senior Life Midland new kitchen

After customer has bike stolen, local business surprsies him with new one. West Texas Nutrition raised the money for a new bike in under an hour. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 8/3/22 - clipped version. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Pigskin Preview: Midland Trinity Chargers.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas gears up for a tax-free weekend

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s almost time for the Texas tax-free weekend, and local shoppers tell ABC Big 2 News there’s a big reason they’re especially excited to jump into those savings. “Inflation is really bad, and it’s a great way to save a little bit of money,” said local dad Gregory Lopez. With the […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy