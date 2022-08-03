Read on www.newswest9.com
Midland College Pre-K Academy prepares for last school year in portables before expansion
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Smith, Principal of Midland College's Pre-K Academy, walks through her teachers' classrooms. They're housed in portables that she'll be seeing for the last time this school year. "This will be our fourth school year and then our last school year in the portable, then we’ll...
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches
TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season. For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both...
Local non-profit provides free healthcare to underserved community
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos has teamed up with Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine, and Midland Memorial Hospital to provide free basic healthcare to underserved adults living in the area. Casa de Amigos says that the purpose behind the partnership is to help adults in […]
Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
Local hospital CEOs discuss benefits of new behavioral health center
MIDLAND, Texas — Last year, both Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital received $40 million from the State to go toward the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, a center set to bring direct inpatient and outpatient care to those in the region. "I think this is a great...
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
ECISD addresses bus concerns
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
Anngee's Barber Academy to host multiple 'Back to School' haircut events
TEXAS, USA — Anngee's Barber Academy will be holding two separate 'Back To School' haircut events on August 2. The haircuts are completely free. One event will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Midland, while the other event will be at Saint James MBC in Odessa.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
MISD’s first day of school need to know’s
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
Local Residents Say This Is What They Would Miss About West Texas If They Ever Moved Away-Do You Agree?
It never fails, someone you know moves away and within a few months, they're saying I sure miss this restaurant or that business. Because let's face it, even though some of us complain on the daily that there ain't a dang thing to do in Midland-Odessa, there are still some things you would genuinely miss if you moved away.
ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
The City of Odessa release the cost to repair water pipe break
The Andrews Mustangs bring an experienced and talented senior class into the 2022 season; a group that’s had championship aspirations since grade school. After customer has bike stolen, local business surprsies him with new one. Updated: 14 hours ago. West Texas Nutrition raised the money for a new bike...
Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records show 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after...
Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
After years of work, The Field's Edge finally holds grand opening
MIDLAND, Texas — After over half a decade of work, The Field's Edge in Midland held its grand opening on August 4. John-Mark Echols, CEO of The Field's Edge, and his family say they were called to help after working with Church Under the Bridge Ministry back in 2016.
Senior Life Midland new kitchen
After customer has bike stolen, local business surprsies him with new one. West Texas Nutrition raised the money for a new bike in under an hour. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 8/3/22 - clipped version. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Pigskin Preview: Midland Trinity Chargers.
Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
West Texas gears up for a tax-free weekend
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s almost time for the Texas tax-free weekend, and local shoppers tell ABC Big 2 News there’s a big reason they’re especially excited to jump into those savings. “Inflation is really bad, and it’s a great way to save a little bit of money,” said local dad Gregory Lopez. With the […]
