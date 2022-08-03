ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A toddler is dead after a tragic crash in Houston Friday. It happened after a cement truck careened off an overpass and landed on a car. Police say four people were in the car when the truck landed on it, two adults and 22-month-old twins. The cement...
