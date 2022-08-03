Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

Read on www.live5news.com
fox5atlanta.com
Mother says son gunned down at Smyrna pool had a 'heart of gold'
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A 21-year-old man was gunned down at a Cobb County apartment complex. As police search for the killer, the family of Jason Escoffrey is trying to heal. "I never imagined I'd be the mom to say I lost my kid to gun violence, but here I am," said Tanisha Stephens, Jason's mother.
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
celebsbar.com
Bradley Cooper's Lookalike Found in Georgia - And He's Apparently A Thief!
Bradley Cooper‘s doppelganger has been located. A Georgia police department shared a video of a man who could easily pass for the 47-year-old actor and director, in connection with a robbery. According to the Henry County Police Department, the unnamed man was caught on camera swiping a rotary laser...
Georgia man arrested after 19-year-old woman’s remains found in woods
DULUTH, Ga. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged after the remains of a 19-year-old woman were found in a wooded area. According to a news release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20, Sarai’ Gomez of Ecuador was found on Paradis Point Road in Flowery Branch. She had reportedly been assaulted and stabbed to death.
CBS 46
Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Bullet removed from toddler's head, 2nd child was inside car shot up at Atlanta traffic light, family says
ATLANTA - Relatives of a toddler shot at a traffic light in Atlanta said there was also a 5-year-old BOY in the car at the time of the shooting. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the grandfather of 3-year-old Javon Jewell, who was hit by gunfire on Peters Street and Chapel Street after his father took the children to get a haircut on Wednesday.
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen. Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Georgia woman caught in Latta gets 18 years in fraud scheme
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was part of a mother-son scheme and was caught in Latta will spend more than 18 years in prison, according to the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Quinae Shamrya Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, identity theft, aggravated identity […]
DeKalb day care workers arrested after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Two day care workers have been arrested after video surfaced that appeared to show one of the workers slam and punch a toddler. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that Autumn Coney and Bernetta Glover have both turned themselves in. Jail records show that both women were charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
WYFF4.com
Blood on shirt leads to bodies of 2 women, man shot by deputies, GBI says
BUFORD, Ga. — Two women were found dead and another man was shot and killed by deputies after a relative requested a welfare check, officials said. The welfare check was requested Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive, in Hall County, according to Nelly Miles, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Mother and daughter found dead in Hall County home
A mother and her daughter were killed at a home in Hall County. The suspect in the killing was shot and killed by law enforcement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of Aug. 2, at a home on Long Creek Drive. When they were unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home attempting to locate his family members.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder-suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
Man shot while inside Atlanta apartment as gunfire erupts outside
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot when shots were fired outside of his apartment. Police say the man was inside his apartment when someone started shooting in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver off of Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers were called...
Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower
Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
