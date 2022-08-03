The Problem Solver Show to Interview Man Who Discovered Third Body in Lake Mead

Read on www.nevadabusiness.com
news3lv.com
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there’s no need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
WATCH: Las Vegas shop owner stabs would-be thief multiple times
In a dramatic surveillance video, the owner of a local smoke shop defended himself with a knife from three would-be thiefs - identified only as juveniles - after one of them jumped the counter.
Eater
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
Las Vegas woman shares story nearly two months after losing her home in downtown blaze
Nearly two months after the largest fire the city of Las Vegas has seen in 25 years, a woman who lost her home in the blaze is sharing her story with 8 News Now.
Police: Person shot in hip in west Las Vegas near Peccole Ranch
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
North Las Vegas man reported missing after 'walking to a friend's house'
Danny Conn was last seen on Friday at about 11:30 a.m. near his home on Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas.
Horse owners protest design of fences at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument
They say that good fences make good neighbors, but apparently the kind of fence is just as important to horse owners who live along the border of the new Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
Missing 16-year-old boy found safe
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels. “The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so […]
‘Step out of the car with your hands up!’ Video shows Las Vegas police arresting YouTube personality after‘ street takeover’
Las Vegas Metro police released body camera video Thursday of officers arresting two men after a street racing event.
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
Las Vegas police shut down northeast valley intersection after ‘serious’ crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have shut down a northeast valley intersection following a ‘serious’ injury crash. It happened Thursday afternoon at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane. At this time police have shut down Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions at Bledsoe Lane due to the severity of the crash. Drivers […]
2news.com
Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas
On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
Las Vegas police release ’10 Most Wanted’ list
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released their "10 Most Wanted" list which includes one woman and nine men, all wanted for crimes ranging from burglary to attempted murder of a police officer.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The case of the missing showgirl statues
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewer John wants to know “What happened to the showgirl statues on Las Vegas Blvd across from The Strat?”. First, some background: When the City of Las Vegas put that fancy arch thingy next to The Strat, they also built a photo opp nearby with an oversized roulette wheel, giant dice and gambling chips – along with two showgirl statues. But a few weeks ago, the showgirls disappeared! So what happened? Did someone complain? Were they kidnapped? It turns out it’s Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinking BIG about those 25 foot tall showgirls:
Family mourn the loss of Mirage shooting victim
Police said Acturius Milner was shot and killed by his cousin, Bill Hemsley, after they said "play fighting" escalated to the point of gunfire inside a Mirage hotel room Thursday.
