The Loyal Sons Podcast Ep. 25: Pitt Football Training Camp Preview ft. Elijah Zeise

The first official game in Acrisure Stadium will be a sellout. On Friday morning, Pitt announced that the 2022 season opener with West Virginia is officially a sellout. However, the Pitt athletic department is letting fans know that because of the continued demand for tickets, they will sell a limited number of Standing Room Only tickets beginning at 10 a.m. today (Friday, August 5). Standing Room Only tickets are $125 each and sales will be limited to two per customer. These tickets can be purchased online at http://www.pittsburghpanthers.evenue.net.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO