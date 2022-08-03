The Loyal Sons Podcast Ep. 25: Pitt Football Training Camp Preview ft. Elijah Zeise

Read on pittsburghsportsnow.com
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mike Drop: College Football Needs the Backyard Brawl
Pitt and WVU fans are jawing back and forth with the rebirth of the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, and that’s not only great for both programs, but it’s great for college football as a whole. On this episode of Mike Drop, Mike Asti talks to every fan and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Sights and Sounds: Intensity in the Air as Pitt Training Camp Moves Indoors
PITTSBURGH — Pitt football is officially located on the South Side for the time being, with the team moving into a hotel near the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and as head coach Pat Narduzzi said, camp is in full swing. Practice moved indoors Friday, after a day off on...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Nick Farabaugh To Host Pitt Football Podcast on Pittsburgh Sports Now
Nick Farabaugh will be joining the Pittsburgh Sports Now network. In this role, Farabaugh will be hosting a Friday podcast where he will break down Pitt in every form, from tape to analysis. He’ll now be a part of our site for the upcoming Pitt Football season. Farabaugh is...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat’s Points: The Backyard Brawl, Linebacker Depth and Getting into the Swing of Camp
PITTSBURGH — One of the good things the NCAA has done over the last few years, at least according to head coach Pat Narduzzi, was adding a couple of additional rest days to training camp. It allows for the same number of practices while adding that extra bit of rest to help with athlete health and safety.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Reports: Kedon Slovis Not Seriously Injured At Practice Saturday
Despite reports that Kedon Slovis suffered a major injury during practice Saturday, it appears that rumors of his injury were greatly exaggerated. Both PantherLair’s Chris Peak and 93.7 the Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported that Slovis did not suffer a major injury at practice, after rumors of Slovis being carted off the field surfaced on social media.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 6
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2022 Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl Is Officially Sold Out
The first official game in Acrisure Stadium will be a sellout. On Friday morning, Pitt announced that the 2022 season opener with West Virginia is officially a sellout. However, the Pitt athletic department is letting fans know that because of the continued demand for tickets, they will sell a limited number of Standing Room Only tickets beginning at 10 a.m. today (Friday, August 5). Standing Room Only tickets are $125 each and sales will be limited to two per customer. These tickets can be purchased online at http://www.pittsburghpanthers.evenue.net.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Named G.I.B.S.O.N Award Winner by Josh Gibson Foundation
On Friday, Pitt head basketball coach Jeff Capel received the honor of the G.I.B.S.O.N sports award, given by the Josh Gibson Foundation. The award was given to Capel at a luncheon at PNC Park on Friday. “As part of the festivities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Josh Gibson’s induction...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Blessed and Appreciative: Bub Means Looks Forward to Being the Best at Pitt
The first time Bub Means entered the transfer portal, exiting Tennessee following the 2019 season after being slotted into the system as a defensive back, he hit it off with Tiquan Underwood. However, it didn’t work out that Means would join Underwood at Rutgers, where Underwood was in his first...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year
The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
Man shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side in May facing charges
Police have arrested a man whom they believe is involved in a shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh’s South Side in May. Officers said they arrested 23-year-old Shawn Johnson Jr. under a firearms violation warrant. Three people were injured during the shooting and police said that Johnson was one of...
Two Shot in Hail of Gunfire Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Residents of the Homewood section of Pittsburgh were woken up early on...
