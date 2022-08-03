Central Virginia child dies from flu-related complications: VDH

Read on wset.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs legislation investing in school facilities
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on August 7, a best-in-class school made possible by the community. Youngkin signs legislation investing in school facilities across the Commonwealth. Youngkin ceremonially signed...
Madison Heights church sending disaster relief team to Kentucky
Solid Rock Baptist Church in Madison Heights has a team in Kentucky lending a helping hand in the wake of deadly floods. Members of the church are packing lunch bags for people who were displaced from their homes. The team will be in the area until Sunday and plans to...
VA flags ordered at half staff, Indiana congresswoman honored by Liberty U
(WSET) — Virginia flags were ordered to fly at half staff Thursday following the death of Congresswoman Jacqueline Walorski in a tragic car accident Wednesday. A former student of Liberty University--then Liberty Baptist College in the 80s--Walorski was honored by the school for her service to the country and her faith.
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election...
Become the next American Idol; virtual auditions open for Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Calling all singers and possible pop stars!. "Idol across America" is back and they are looking for their next superstar. The show is holding virtual auditions on Monday, Aug. 8, for anyone in Virginia. American Idol producer Melissa Elfar said this is the perfect opportunity.
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
