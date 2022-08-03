Read on www.rockchalktalk.com
Kansas basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 — and eventually to 68 in 2011 — just two programs have won back-to-back national championships: Duke in 1991 and 1992 and Florida in 2006 and 2007. As the 2022-23 season approaches, Kansas has some significant holes to fill from last season's roster if it wants to join that elite fraternity of repeat champions.
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
Topeka High alumni take over basketball coaching positions
TOPEKA (KSNT) – At the end of last season, Topeka High School was left looking for new basketball coaches for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. Both programs hired alumni. The boys’ hired George Lyons out of Kansas City Schlagle, where he was also a head coach. Lyons wasn’t absent from the Trojans’ basketball program, […]
Specialist Simon McClannan chooses Kansas State as preferred walk-on
It's been an exciting year on the recruiting trail for Kansas State's efforts and now even special teams are jumping in on the action. Announcing at Millard South High School in suburban Omaha, Neb. on Thursday night, specialist Simon McClannan revealed his decision to commit to the Wildcats class as a preferred walk-on for 2023.
Which 2022 draft picks could the Chiefs cut?
The Kansas City Chiefs will enter St. Joseph with 90 roster players, but leave with 53. Which 2022 draftees are on the roster bubble?. The Kansas City Chiefs had one of, if not the, best 2022 draft class. With cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis leading the defensive-centric class, fans are optimistic about these rookies. Many will have opportunities to contribute in 2022, both because of their talent and team needs.
