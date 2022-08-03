The Kansas City Chiefs will enter St. Joseph with 90 roster players, but leave with 53. Which 2022 draftees are on the roster bubble?. The Kansas City Chiefs had one of, if not the, best 2022 draft class. With cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis leading the defensive-centric class, fans are optimistic about these rookies. Many will have opportunities to contribute in 2022, both because of their talent and team needs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO