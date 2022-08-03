Yankees rumors: Gleyber Torres was discussed in Soto, Hader potential trades

Read on calltothepen.com
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
The Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres to these 3 teams
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was undoubtedly active at the deadline this year, but he was involved in many conversations for star players. Notably, the Yankees had interest in superstar outfielder Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals. They also checked in on Milwaukee Brewers stud closer Josh Hader, and pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins. However, all of them had a similar trend, infielder Gleyber Torres was a desired piece of the puzzle.
MLB MVP race 2022: Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt on top
Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies
3 reasons Yankees’ 2022 MLB trade deadline fell short yet again
Happy with the New York Yankees trade deadline? There’s certainly a reason to be optimistic, but perhaps you’ve been fooled. The flurry of Yankees moves (outside of the final one) was largely take positively, but the lack of impact trades during general manager Brian Cashman’s tenure, especially over the last 10 years or so, might’ve made some fans think that his decisions at the 2022 deadline were deviations from the mean.
Did Brian Cashman explode Yankees’ chemistry right before the trade deadline?
A big knock on how the New York Yankees do business is the organization’s overall lack of feel for the game. Going down the slippery analytics slope is dangerous and will only get you stuck in the worst corners of social media, but it’s hard to deny the front office has favored advanced metrics far more than the human element.
DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks in Carpenter's return
ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter's return to St. Louis.Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead.The Cardinals erased that in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O'Nell worked a two-out walk on a...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team
The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Cardinals MVP candidate joins star-studded Team USA for World Baseball Classic
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a big presence representing them on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic as Paul Goldschmidt will suit up again. Barring that he forgets how to play the game of baseball, all signs point to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is going to win National League MVP honors when the season concludes. He’s been a monster for the Redbirds in the 2022 season.
Quotebook: Brian Cashman talks Judge, Cole, prospects and more on Carton & Roberts
Lots of great stuff from Brian Cashman as always - and here’s a sample of some quotes Cashman gave on one-off topics when the Yankees GM joined Carton & Roberts on Thursday.
