ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees rumors: Gleyber Torres was discussed in Soto, Hader potential trades

By Kevin Henry
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on calltothepen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres to these 3 teams

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was undoubtedly active at the deadline this year, but he was involved in many conversations for star players. Notably, the Yankees had interest in superstar outfielder Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals. They also checked in on Milwaukee Brewers stud closer Josh Hader, and pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins. However, all of them had a similar trend, infielder Gleyber Torres was a desired piece of the puzzle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

3 reasons Yankees’ 2022 MLB trade deadline fell short yet again

Happy with the New York Yankees trade deadline? There’s certainly a reason to be optimistic, but perhaps you’ve been fooled. The flurry of Yankees moves (outside of the final one) was largely take positively, but the lack of impact trades during general manager Brian Cashman’s tenure, especially over the last 10 years or so, might’ve made some fans think that his decisions at the 2022 deadline were deviations from the mean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS New York

DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks in Carpenter's return

ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter's return to St. Louis.Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead.The Cardinals erased that in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O'Nell worked a two-out walk on a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?

While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Juan Soto
DBLTAP

MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team

The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
FanSided

Cardinals MVP candidate joins star-studded Team USA for World Baseball Classic

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a big presence representing them on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic as Paul Goldschmidt will suit up again. Barring that he forgets how to play the game of baseball, all signs point to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is going to win National League MVP honors when the season concludes. He’s been a monster for the Redbirds in the 2022 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy