Fantasy Football Superflex PPR Mock: Full results from this quarterback-heavy draft

Read on www.cbssports.com
Related
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur Had A Hilarious Problem At Packers Camp
Matt LaFleur has enjoyed a ton of success since he became the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019. He has been to the playoffs in all of those years while his offense is led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have also won 13 games in each of...
Rams Sign New Wide Receiver Following Injury Loss
The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Austin Trammell. The reigning Super Bowl champions made this move in the wake of reports that starting wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to recover from the knee injury he played through late last season. The Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allen Robinson’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Can wide receiver Allen Robinson help the Los Angeles Rams defend their crown in 2022?. Allen Robinson had his worst season in the NFL last year. He hopes to bounce back by receiving a significant workload increase in Los Angeles’ offense and a much better quarterback in 2022. The per-game use of previous Rams wide receivers, especially Odell Beckham’s, offers a pattern for how Fantasy-friendly the No. 2 role can be in Sean McVay’s offense. That’s good for Robinson since he’s unlikely to earn the top target share on a team with Cooper Kupp.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: Running with starters
Pierce has mostly worked with the first-team offense in training camp, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pierce and Parris Campbell are getting most of the reps alongside No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman, while Ashton Dulin reportedly has a solid lead for the No. 4 job. Keefer notes that Pierce has made a strong impression with his speed and contested catches, but the second-round pick also has shown his youth with frequent mistakes, which is probably to be expected in a complicated offense where the coach wants his wide receivers to know the routes and alignments for each of the three receiver spots. Given the current grouping, Pierce likely will take most of the Z receiver snaps, with Pittman the X and Campbell getting most of the slot work. Dulin is the potential spoiler, or at least a well-versed injury replacement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers Family Night
Follow along all night for live updates from Green Bay Packers Family Night. There has been an early injury.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: May not play much, if at all, Thursday
Carr is among the Raiders' key players who figure to play sparingly, if at all, in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. With the Raiders slated to play three more preseason games after the Hall of Fame game, it seems...
Deshaun Watson suspension process brings out new revelation
The Cleveland Browns are likely going to be without their quarterback Deshaun Watson for at least six games after he was suspended for sexual misconduct. Based on the CBA, this is typically the punishment for these types of things, but the NFL is pushing hard to get Watson reprimanded for a full season because of […] The post Deshaun Watson suspension process brings out new revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on awkward Jimmy Garoppolo situation with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers as the team look to trade him in the coming days. However, his presence in training camp–throwing but not practicing with the rest of the team–has created what many fans deem as an awkward situation. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, nonetheless,...
Cooper Kupp reveals top-5 receivers with shocking omission, surprise name
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has cemented himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. The 2021 Triple-Crown winner had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history. Cooper Kupp led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He finished the regular season with 145 receptions,...
Comments / 0