ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Roller Derby and more

By New Hampshire Public Radio
NHPR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester (99) broke a record set decades ago. Portsmouth (94) and Concord (98) also hit new record temperatures for Aug. 4, while Nashua (97) tied theirs. Rochester, meanwhile, reached 100 degrees for first time in 11 years.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants

We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire

Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
WMUR.com

What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?

WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#N H#Weekender#Nhpr#Artspace#Bay State Brawlers
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
BERWICK, ME
NBC Connecticut

Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
VERMONT STATE
I-95 FM

One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers

Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
94.3 WCYY

New Hampshire’s Top 10 Fun Facts According to Reddit

I've said it before and I'll say it again, Reddit is my new favorite place on the internet. So many interesting conversations are happening in these threads, and the comments often have me howling with laughter. Is everyone on Reddit a stand-up comedian? It seems like it. I've also noticed...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy