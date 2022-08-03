Nampa man missing in Payette River

On Sunday afternoon, searchers and law enforcement fanned out along the Payette River to search for a missing Nampa man near milepost 89 on Highway 55.

The man, 43-year-old Clark Halverson, had gone into the water to swim and needed help, according to a Valley County Sheriff’s Office news release .

Several groups, including Cascade Fire and EMS, Valley County Search and Rescue, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, Garden Valley Fire Protection District and Cascade Rafting Company, were involved in the search.

The initial search, conducted until 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, was unsuccessful. The search continued Monday at 8 a.m.

“Valley County Search and Rescue … again searched from land and with UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) until 2:30 p.m., at which time the search was called off, pending further information or sightings,” the release said.

The search efforts were visible from Highway 55 around 5 p.m. on Sunday. At least two people in bright yellow vests were looking into the water from the banks and a sheriff’s vehicle was stopped along the side of the road.

The Treasure Valley has seen a spate of drownings this summer, including three drownings at Lucky Peak in two weeks. None of those who drowned at Lucky Peak were wearing life jackets.

In mid-June, a Louisiana man drowned in the Payette River after falling off his tube.

And on the first day of the Boise River float season, the Boise Fire Department made 14 rescue assists in less than six hours.