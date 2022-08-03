ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa man missing in Payette River

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUnF6_0h3K5GNo00

On Sunday afternoon, searchers and law enforcement fanned out along the Payette River to search for a missing Nampa man near milepost 89 on Highway 55.

The man, 43-year-old Clark Halverson, had gone into the water to swim and needed help, according to a Valley County Sheriff’s Office news release .

Several groups, including Cascade Fire and EMS, Valley County Search and Rescue, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, Garden Valley Fire Protection District and Cascade Rafting Company, were involved in the search.

The initial search, conducted until 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, was unsuccessful. The search continued Monday at 8 a.m.

“Valley County Search and Rescue … again searched from land and with UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) until 2:30 p.m., at which time the search was called off, pending further information or sightings,” the release said.

The search efforts were visible from Highway 55 around 5 p.m. on Sunday. At least two people in bright yellow vests were looking into the water from the banks and a sheriff’s vehicle was stopped along the side of the road.

The Treasure Valley has seen a spate of drownings this summer, including three drownings at Lucky Peak in two weeks. None of those who drowned at Lucky Peak were wearing life jackets.

In mid-June, a Louisiana man drowned in the Payette River after falling off his tube.

And on the first day of the Boise River float season, the Boise Fire Department made 14 rescue assists in less than six hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise River#Rescue Team#Payette River#Boise Fire Department#Ems#Cascade Rafting Company
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy